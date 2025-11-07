A Ghanaian woman sparked reactions after sharing a video of her emotional reunion with her long-distance boyfriend

The couple had been in a long-distance relationship for four years, and their first meeting was at KIA

The video went viral, with many netizens commenting on the striking resemblance between the couple

A Ghanaian woman has sparked a wave of reactions on social media after reconnecting with her long-distance boyfriend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a young lady, identified as Gideona on TikTok, shared how she reconnected with her love at the airport.

According to her, she had been in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend for four years. In the video she shared on TikTok, Gideona went to the Kotoka International Airport in Accra to pick him up.

In excitement, they both ran close to each other and gave a warm hug.

As soon as they met, they both, in excitement, hugged each other. However, the video sparked mixed reactions in the comments section.

Many netizens claimed that she has an uncanny resemblance to her lover.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the reunion between lovers

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Yayra said:

"I guess you're Gideona, and he's Gideon."

Eliuzi276 stated:

"Should we tell him, or it's too early?"

Crisha wrote:

"I see the resemblance."

Abena commented:

"Four years you try oo… if na me body no be firewood abeg."

Iiam.reena8 said:

"See as adey smile like mumu. 😍🥰This one dea your twin oo Ei."

Melanin_xiii commented:

"Don’t ask me how many times I’ve watched this… it’s unhealthy. 😂"

Dumpwithmillie wrote:

"Oh, you look like your boyfriend. 👀"

Afua Asantewaa Singathon says long-distance relationships are not her calling. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

