Berla Mundi, a Ghanaian media personality, shared a photo of herself looking gorgeous in a green outfit

The photo was shared with a short caption a few days after she blasted a follower for calling her 'obolo tui'

Social media users who saw Berla Mundi's post shared their various thoughts in the comments section

Ghanaian media personality Belinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, shared a photo of herself looking gorgeous in a suit.

In the photo, the fashion icon was wearing a green suit made from velvet fabric. She did not state who made it or where she got it from.

Berla Mundi shared a short caption that was to the point:

"Good evening❤️."

The media personality's new post came a few days after she blasted a man who mocked her weight online.

Berla Mundi blasts netizen over weight comment

Berla Mundi shared a photo on social media, and the man named @kwekunoom on X (formerly Twitter) criticised her weight, months after reportedly delivering her first child.

The photo only showed her left hand, yet @kwekunoom replied that Berla Mundi had now become fat.

"Now, you turn obolo tui," he said.

The revered media personality did not take it lightly and responded to the comment with a cutting remark about his mother.

"Yes, like your morda!"

'Obolo tui' is a street slang in Ghana which refers to chubby people.

It usually has a negative connotation, and may be deemed insulting if the person using it and the one he/she is referring to are not on friendly terms.

Netizens compliment Berla Mundi after fan clapback

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the photo Berla Mundi shared on social media. Read them below:

Stanley Partey said:

"So all this beauty just to tell us "good evening"? Oh anyɛmi, meni sane po nɛ?"

Hajiaba CleanHeart wrote:

"Good evening, my chef, you cooked that silly boy very well on X😃."

Sunyani Mayor said:

"Dear Berla Mundi, we beg we wanna see u for TV inside speaking English and leading discussions. Just that. Thank you."

Berla Mundi responded:

"Sunyani Mayor, please, I will be back soon."

Nana Yaa Konadu wrote:

"Pretty is an understatement; she's stunning. Good evening, my Berlaaaaa."

Afugu Francisca said:

"Good evening, you are a mother now, and it's typical of mothers to gain weight. Don't let this get to you. Enjoy motherhood."

Kojo Gh Ademola wrote:

"We are careful with our comments now. 🤣🤣. Berla Mundi, please, we love you. ❤️."

Nii Adjetey Sowah said:

"Please, I beg you, next time let some of us help you with the spelling of “morda”, it is “mooooooorda", okay. Don’t let anyone bully you, and you stay calm all in the name of branding. Give it to them if what they say will disturb your peace. Thank you so much, and God bless you. A concerned brother from LA.🫡🫡 Berla Mundi."

Berla Mundi celebrates her husband's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi had shared a rare photo of her husband as he celebrated his birthday.

In a post on Instagram, the TV3 presenter gushed about her hubby on his special day, while several people commented.

