Rihanna, daughter of jailed evangelist Nana Agradaa, danced energetically at the grand opening of Nart Kiddies Care Shop

She captivated attendees with her moves in a pink 'Paris' outfit, prompting guests to spray money on her

In a similar event, she danced to Wendy Shay’s Crazy Love at Nart Beauty Supplies, alongside Afro Mogyass

Rihanna, the daughter of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa, caught the attention of many after she was spotted dancing energetically at the grand opening of Nart Kiddiers Care Shop.

Rihanna, the daughter of imprisoned Evangelist Nana Agradaa's daughter steals the show with energetic dance at Nart Kiddiers Care Shop. Photo credit: GHbraij. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

YEN.com.gh reports that the retail shop officially opened its doors to the public at the Achimota Retail Centre. The launch was marked by a burst of excitement and celebration from the public.

Rihanna, the daughter of convicted evangelist, was captured in a video, dressed in a vibrant pink 'Paris' outfit while showcasing her impressive dancing skills. Her moves captivated the audience and added a lively touch to the event.

Clad in a pink hoodie and skirt, the young dancer's performance made many people at the event spray money on her as she continued to dance energetically.

Watch the video below:

Rihanna dances to Wendy Shay's song

In a similar story, Rihanna was once spotted dancing to Wendy Shay’s Crazy Love featuring Olivetheboy at Nart Beauty Supplies in West Hills Mall.

She danced alongside TikToker Afro Mogyass, who shared the video and credited Dancegod Lloyd for the choreography.

Afro Mogyass and Agradaa's daughter Rihanna dances to Wendy Shay’s Crazy Love. Image Credit: @afro_mogyass and @wendyshayofficial

Source: TikTok

In the viral video, both ladies showcased energetic dance moves in the store aisle.

Rihanna wore butterfly-printed jeans and a pink top, while Afro Mogyass rocked baggy jeans, a white top, and sneakers.

Agradaa's daughter's hair was styled into a ponytail, which hung across her back and flew in the air as she danced. Their fun performance quickly gained attention on social media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Agradaa's daughter's dancing skills

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@KOD_Jnr said:

"She's no longer begging for her mother."

@Dakay326 stated:

"Hope she no take ein mommy ein character some?"

Bra Baffour commented:

"Agradaa in prison while Apranaaa is on the down floor. 🤣"

Beautyavenue wrote:

"Awww, this little girl has really change paa even her colour."

Angyberry2 stated:

"That is life ooooo, life goes on no matter what. that is why we need to take care of ourselves first before anyone else."

