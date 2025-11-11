An obroni in Ghana humorously broke down the high costs of renting in Accra, including agent fees

He jokingly suggested that tenants might need to sell a kidney to afford rent in the country's capital

Ghanaians reacted, sharing their own experiences and commenting on the expense of rent in Accra

In a humorous video, a man, presumably a foreigner living in Ghana, has broken down the costs needed to rent a place in Accra.

A foreigner living in Ghana gives a hilarious breakdown on the cost of renting in Accra. Photo credit: Hassanalbezem (TikTok), Freepik.

In a video shared on TikTok, a Syrian based in Ghana, identified as Hassan Albezem, humorously broke down the costs prospective tenants should expect when renting a place in Accra.

He listed them out one by one, with on-screen text reinforcing his points, including the well-known fees required, along with the agent's commission, which is 10% of the total rent.

Ghana-based obroni humorously gives renting advice

He delivered the information with a sense of humour, at one point sarcastically telling the prospects that adding one of their kidneys to the list of required payments was a possibility.

He made this hilarious statement to highlight the expense and demands of the rental process in Accra, stating:

"Things you need to know if you are renting a place in Accra. Number one, registration fee. Number two, viewing fee. Third of all, and the most important, 10% of the rent. Then, either one of your kidneys, the right one or the left one. Security deposit. Two years advance payment. If you are lucky and you beg the agent well, then they will give it to you for one year. Akwaaba to Ghana."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many landlords are reportedly demanding up to two years' rent upfront, despite the Rent Control Department (RCD) setting a maximum of six months.

This has placed a significant financial burden on low-income earners and young professionals.

In a second TikTok video, he further explained why he jokingly suggested that home seekers might need to sell their kidneys to afford an apartment in Accra.

"Okay. Simply because nobody can afford the rent without selling a part of their body. So you will have to offer your kidney before you can get a good place; otherwise, you will get a small place or a place in a very far area," he explained.

Reactions to obroni's hilarious rent advice comment

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below:

Gifty_dzenyo stated:

"Let’s not forget the responsibility to fix everything in the apartment when it breaks."

Jenan Atrib commented:

"We live to pay rent only. 😂"

Natashanyarko412 wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣Is the kidney part necessary? Eii."

Queen questioned:

"So which of your kidneys did you give 🤣🤣🤣left or right?"

Some Ghanaian youths share their frustration by protesting against unlawful rent advance demands from landlords. Photo credit: EDHUB. Image source: X

Ghanaians protest against landlords demanding rent advances

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a group of Ghanaian youths took to the streets to protest against landlords demanding rent advances beyond the legal limit of six months.

The protesters, holding a banner putting landlords and landladies on notice, expressed their frustration over the illegal practices affecting tenants in Ghana, particularly in Accra.

