Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia received a rousing welcome at the Agotime-Ziope Constituency in the Volta Region.

Dr Bawumia was in the constituency to sell his campaign message to party delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) forthcoming presidential primary.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shows off an energetic Agbadza dance with supporters in Volta Region.

Upon his arrival at the event center, the former Vice President, who is vying for the NPP flagbearer position, was treated to melodious tunes, with supporters singing and dancing as they welcomed him.

Beaming with excitement, Dr Bawumia joined the crowd to showcase his impressive dancing skills, wowing the NPP supporters gathered at the event center with energetic Agbadza dance moves.

Alongside supporters at the Agotime-Ziope Constituency, Dr Bawumia was captured in a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh, dancing his heart out as he stepped onto the stage to address the NPP delegates who were anxious to listen to his message.

The Agbadza dance is a traditional dance which symbolises the cultural identity, unity, and resilience of the Ewe people of the Volta Region.

It is usually performed with skill and enthusiasm, captivating the audience and highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Ewe people.

Bawumia intensifies campaign ahead of flagbearer race

The visit to the Agotime-Ziope Constituency was part of the former Vice President's nationwide tour to canvas votes in his bid to lead the NPP as its flagbearer for the 2024 election.

Dr Bawumia was elected the NPP presidential candidate in November 2023 for the 2024 election.

He, however, lost the election by over a 1.7 million vote margin to Ghana's current President, John Dramani Mahama.

For the NPP flagbearer race, slated for Saturday, January 31, 2026, Dr Bawumia will be contesting against four other bigwigs of the party.

The other candidates are Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Watch the video below:

Bawumia's Agbadza dance sparks reactions

Dr Bawumia's Agbadza dance moves sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens commenting on it.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@godwingha said:

"Pls tell him to stop cos that’s not how we dance it."

@TheAbu_ also said:

"To be a politician is not easy oo."

@donhasal1 commented:

"Extrmely Very skillful indeed! Kyere s3 Baweezy di33, 0.001 % dance moves no dey ein genes kitewaa mpo."

@bonti4real aso commented:

"Thanks to him for another meme We feast on this till he resigns from politics."

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says NDC is campaigning for his opponents because they are scared of him.

Bawumia accuses NDC of supporting his opponents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reorted that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had accused the ruling NDC of secretly supporting his opponents in the NPP’s upcoming flagbearer race.

The former vice president claims the NDC fears his potential victory in the 2028 elections and is working to stop his bid.

He believes his 2016 campaign attacks on the NDC and John Mahama are the reason for their continued hostility toward him.

