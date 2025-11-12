A boyfriend surprised his trainee nurse girlfriend on her birthday with a grand gesture at her hostel

The crowd erupted in joy as the boyfriend arrived in his car, showering his girlfriend with flowers

Ghanaians shared mixed emotions, commenting on the sweetness of the surprise celebration

Crowds erupted in joy at a nursing training college in Ghana after a boyfriend made a grand gesture to surprise his lover, a trainee nurse, on her birthday.

In a viral video, students at Dunkwa-On-Offin Nursing and Midwifery Training College (DNMTC) shared their excitement over the romantic gesture between one of their colleagues and her boyfriend.

A Ghanaian man surprises his girlfriend, a trainee nurse, at her hostel on her birthday.

The heartwarming display of affection unfolded when the boyfriend, whose identity remains undisclosed, arrived at the college hostel in a silver car adorned with festive decorations and flowers.

Boyfriend celebrates trainee nurse girlfriend's birthday

The moment he stepped out of the car, the crowd screamed with happiness, while his girlfriend held the flowers in her hands.

The scene was filled with laughter and shouts of joy as confetti was thrown into the air, creating a whirlwind of celebration.

In another scene, the boyfriend made a gentlemanly gesture by opening the car door for his girlfriend, a trainee nurse, before driving off from the hostel.

Watch the lovely moment in the video on X:



Reactions as boyfriend shows love to nurse

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@osei_bennin said:

"Yet to see a lady surprise her boyfriend like this. These are the same boys who will say on TikTok that men should be stingy with ladies. Yakubu nkoaaaa."

@Biigboyel wrote:

"These ones here - they’ll do whatever they can to get this guy’s number and throw themselves at him."

@targett9dg commented:

"Meanwhile dem know sey another man too dey eat am… Herhh, fear women oo."

@2xnmore stated:

"Nice to see people still get excited about the little things."

