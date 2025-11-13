TikTok dancer, Priscilla Afia Larbi, known for her joyful dance videos, was among the six victims in the El Wak stampede.

Her final dance videos, posted just days before the tragedy, have surfaced, showing her full of life and energy.

Family, friends, and thousands of online followers are grieving her sudden death, celebrating her talent and vibrant personality

In a tragic turn of events, Priscilla Afia Larbi, an enthusiastic and admired content creator on TikTok, has been identified as one of the six ladies who lost their lives in the stampede that occurred at El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Priscilla radiated joy and warmth in her videos, which garnered her a strong following of over 41,000 followers who enjoyed her entertaining yet short videos that entertained many with her passion for dancing and engaging with life.

Priscilla was an exuberant lady who loved to share bits and pieces of joy with her audience.

Her TikTok feed consisted of a lively mixture of dancing videos, laughing, and various videos of smiles and positive energy, as she served as one of the most relatable and entertaining victors on the app.

Only a few days before her passing, videos of Priscilla dancing emerged on social media.

Videos of her spinning, laughing, and dancing in pure excitement are now a sombre reminder of her exuberance and the life taken from her in a fleeting moment.

The tragedy occurred early Wednesday morning when applicants for the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise assembled at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

Eyewitnesses recount that as the gate was opened, a throng of applicants forced its way in, resulting in a stampede that killed several people and hurt dozens.

Priscilla, a hopeful applicant dreaming of serving her country, was among the deceased in this tragic event.

The news has left her family, friends, and her online community devastated. Social media was quickly flooded with tributes to Priscilla, with many referencing her final dance videos and orbits celebrating her joyful spirit.

Her followers were saddened that someone so vibrant and full of life could have changed so rapidly.

This tragic occurrence is a reminder of life's precariousness and how quickly joy can become grief.

However, Priscilla's legacy will live on in the many videos she recorded that inspire smiles and movement within all of us.

Her situation has brought about national mourning and national conversations about event security in large public spaces.

Oboakye faults GAF for El Wak tragedy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Peter Oboakye blamed the Ghana Armed Forces for the El Wak stampede, citing poor organisation and negligence.

He suggested that the GAF adopt a digital application system, similar to those used by nursing and teacher training colleges.

Oboakye expressed frustration over the deaths, emphasising that the blame rested with the GAF and the tragedy was avoidable if the right measures were put in place, and this should serve as a lesson.

