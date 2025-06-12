A Ghanaian woman surprised her butcher husband at work with birthday gifts, winning praise online

The heartfelt moment was captured in a video where she serenaded him and presented wine, cake, and a framed photo

The gesture left her husband smiling and touched many Ghanaians who admired her public show of love

Ghanaians have applauded the kind gesture of a young lady who went all out to celebrate her hardworking husband on his birthday.

The man, a butcher at a local meat market, seemed unaware of his wife's plans and was going about his routine duties when his wife arrived.

Ghanaian woman surprises her husband at the meat market with birthday gifts, including a balloon basket and a cake. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1. Source: Twitter

Determined to surprise her husband, the young lady showered him with numerous gifts, celebrating his special day with his colleagues.

Videos sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the lady arriving at the meat market with a camera behind her. After catching her husband by surprise, she began singing a traditional birthday song to him.

The butcher husband, in response, welcomed her with a genuine smile and graciously accepted the gifts, beaming with excitement.

Ghanaian woman awes many online after surprising her butcher husband with wine, gift bag and a framed photo on his birthday . Photo credit: sikaofficial1. Source: Twitter.

The gift package consisted of a balloon basket filled with exotic wine, a lovely cake, a gift bag, and a nice framed photo of him dressed in traditional attire.

This was a significant moment for the couple, and it has also left a lasting impression on the audience's memory.

Watch the lovely video below:

Lady applauded for surprising butcher husband on birthday

Ghanaians online who came across the video were excited by the butcher's wife's lovely gesture. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments.

@SNR_OTOM commented:

"When you do something like this for your man. He can even die for you. You saw how happy he was. Hardworking men deserve responsible women."

@DaveLamberts wrote:

"Real love di33 ebi Muslim gurls ooo."

@hu_bluu commented:

"What if the side chick was there?"

@sadsteppa wrote:

"If a real woman loves you, life becomes easy no matter how you’re struggling."

@AmosApodei commented:

"It takes definite respect for a woman to conceive this thought. She must be a respectful, proud wife."

Ghanaian woman surprises mechanic boyfriend on birthday

In another heartwarming related incident, YEN.com.gh reported on a Kumasi-based Ghanaian woman who also demonstrated similar love and affection for her boyfriend, who happens to be a mechanic.

The young man was in his shop working, and surprisingly, his girlfriend showed up with a nicely packaged bouquet of money, balloons, and a card as his birthday gift.

Aside from the gifts, the Ghanaian woman also sent a saxophonist to serenade her man with melodious tunes at his shop.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian woman surprises husband with money bouquet

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman, Jennifer, surprised her husband with a vanload of gifts on his birthday while he was at work.

The thoughtful gesture occurred at a construction site, where the man was visibly overwhelmed by the unexpected display of affection.

The gifts included a money bouquet, birthday cake, wedding ring, and balloons, leaving onlookers touched by the display.

Expressing deep gratitude, the emotional husband praised his wife in front of his colleagues and thanked her for making his day unforgettable.

