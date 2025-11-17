A Ghanaian man surprised many when he stated that he divorced his wife over a stolen cooking pot

The man said his wife took their landlord's pot, causing tension and embarrassment in their home

His ex-wife claimed the real issue was their daughter’s behaviour, saying he had used an excuse

A young Ghanaian man left many surprised after disclosing the reason behind divorcing his lovely wife, and it had nothing to do with infidelity or abuse.

A Ghanaian man divorces his wife for allegedly stealing their landlord's cooking pot. Photo credit: Freepix (Image used for illustrative purposes only)

Sharing his story during an appearance on Lawson Afisem, hosted by Maame Frimpomaa Korankye, he claimed that he had to end the marriage because his wife stole their landlord's cooking pot.

Ghanaian man divorces his wife for stealing

According to him, although there were several issues in the marriage, the final straw was when his wife took their landlord’s pot without permission, a move that caused tension in their home and neighbourhood.

“I couldn’t take the embarrassment and constant confrontations anymore,” he said on the show.

His ex-wife, who also appeared on the show, fired back at the claims, describing the man’s reason for divorcing her as 'stupid' and saying he was using it as a cover for deeper issues in their relationship.

She added that the real reason behind the breakdown was their daughter’s behaviour.

According to her, the child, a nursing trainee, had developed troubling habits, including stealing, and her husband had unfairly blamed her for their daughter’s misconduct.

The story from the Ghanaian man explained that the stealing of the cooking pot brought a lot of issues, and his inability to withstand them made him decide to divorce his wife.

Watch the YouTube video below:

