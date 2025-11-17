Ghanaian Man Ends Marriage After Wife Allegedly Steals Landlord's Cooking Pot
- A Ghanaian man surprised many when he stated that he divorced his wife over a stolen cooking pot
- The man said his wife took their landlord's pot, causing tension and embarrassment in their home
- His ex-wife claimed the real issue was their daughter’s behaviour, saying he had used an excuse
A young Ghanaian man left many surprised after disclosing the reason behind divorcing his lovely wife, and it had nothing to do with infidelity or abuse.
Sharing his story during an appearance on Lawson Afisem, hosted by Maame Frimpomaa Korankye, he claimed that he had to end the marriage because his wife stole their landlord's cooking pot.
Ghanaian man divorces his wife for stealing
According to him, although there were several issues in the marriage, the final straw was when his wife took their landlord’s pot without permission, a move that caused tension in their home and neighbourhood.
“I couldn’t take the embarrassment and constant confrontations anymore,” he said on the show.
His ex-wife, who also appeared on the show, fired back at the claims, describing the man’s reason for divorcing her as 'stupid' and saying he was using it as a cover for deeper issues in their relationship.
She added that the real reason behind the breakdown was their daughter’s behaviour.
According to her, the child, a nursing trainee, had developed troubling habits, including stealing, and her husband had unfairly blamed her for their daughter’s misconduct.
The story from the Ghanaian man explained that the stealing of the cooking pot brought a lot of issues, and his inability to withstand them made him decide to divorce his wife.
Watch the YouTube video below:
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh