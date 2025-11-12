Sad Scenes at El Wak Stadium As Six Persons Die During Military Recruitment
Ghana has been thrown into mourning after it was confirmed that six people have died as a result of a stampede at the screening exercise venue, El Wak Stadium, this morning, November 12, 2025.
The unfortunate incident happened as a result of the stampede that occurred. Several injured people have been sent to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.
A video of the scene captured a disgruntled parent who arrived and lamented over the poor organisation of the recruitment
. A young man who was hoping to undergo the recruitment exercise lamented that he had to journey all the way from Sefwi for the exercise.
