Ghana has been thrown into mourning after it was confirmed that six people have died as a result of a stampede at the screening exercise venue, El Wak Stadium, this morning, November 12, 2025.

The unfortunate incident happened as a result of the stampede that occurred. Several injured people have been sent to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

Sad Scenes at El Wak Stadium As 12 Persons Die During Military Recruitment Photo credit: @stateofghaffairs/TikTok

A video of the scene captured a disgruntled parent who arrived and lamented over the poor organisation of the recruitment

. A young man who was hoping to undergo the recruitment exercise lamented that he had to journey all the way from Sefwi for the exercise.

