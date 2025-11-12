The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Pusiga constituency, Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamba, has come under heavy criticism following her remarks on the unfortunate stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

El-Wak Stadium Stampede: Pusiga MP Receives Backlash Over ‘Insensitive’ Remarks on Incident

The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed the tragic passing of six potential recruits and injuries to several others following a stampede at the stadium in Accra ahead of the 2025/2026 recruitment exercise.

The unfortunate incident occurred after a large number of applicants reportedly breached security protocols.

According to the military, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Of these, five were reported to have been in the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition.

Pusiga MP speaks on El-Wak Stadium stampede

Following the tragic events at the stadium, Madam Laadi Ayii spoke about the incident during proceedings at the parliament.

In her speech, described by many as insensitive, she called on her colleagues and Ghanaians to find solace in Allah.

The Pusiga constituency MP claimed that the tragedy was part of Allah's plans for the dead victims and that their fate had already been determined.

She said:

"I want us to all take solace in the Almighty Allah. There is nothing that doesn't happen at the right time. This is what the Almighty Allah has ordained for them. Today is their day."

"No matter how, no matter what. No matter who was there as what, even if we brought all the presidents in the world to sit there as ministers, once today is ordained for them to die, they will. This is what has happened."

Laadi Ayii's remarks sparked reactions from her colleagues in parliament, especially NPP MPs, who registered their displeasure inside the legislative chamber.

