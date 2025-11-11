"Kennedy Agyapong Will Never Be President in Ghana": Popular Prophet Vows
- Popular Ghanaian preacher Seer General I has predicted that Kennedy Agyapong will never become President of Ghana
- Speaking on Angel TV, the preacher advised Agyapong to invest his campaign funds wisely
- Agyapong is among the five candidates vying to become the NPP's flagbearer for the 2028 elections
A popular Ghanaian preacher, known as Seer General I, has predicted doom for Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambitions.
The man of God claimed that Kennedy Agyapong, who is aspiring to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its flagbearer, will never become the President of Ghana.
Speaking to Accra-based Angel TV recently, Seer General I said that Kennedy Agyapong, who is also a sixth-term Member of Parliament for Assin Central, was not born to become president.
He consequently advised the popular politician and businessman to channel his campaign funds into useful investments to make more money.
President Mahama reportedly appoints Dr Theo Acheampong as Technical Advisor to the Finance Ministry
"I would advise him to use the money for investment. Because that man is not born to become president. What I'm saying is final and will never change, no matter what anyone says," he said.
"That man will never, ever be president. I'm not cursing him, I'm not against him, but God has not said that he will ever become president," he added.
NPP to elect flagbearer in 2026
The opposition NPP will head to the polls on Saturday, January 31, 2026, to elect a new presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.
he presidential primary will be contested by five aspirants, including Kennedy Agyapong.
The other candidates are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the NPP; Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, former Education Minister; Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former Minister for Food and Agriculture; and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the NPP.
"Vote for Dr Bawumia as flagbearer, he'll win the 2028 election": Samira Bawumia tells NPP delegates
Watch the video below:
Prophet's prophecy about Ken sparks reactions
Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Seer General I's prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambition.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions:
@menp3 tw3 said:
"Ken himself knows he didn't even qualify to be an MP in the first place let alone think of being a President."
@Versluis_nipsey also said:
"All this boy prophecy is all what prophet Telvin has already said, he want to play smart."
@TKT commented
"Wh3 nemaame twe bi aboaba kwasia kwasia I don’t blame you I blame the redio presenter in who have the same mindset."
@Mr prince Owusu also commented:
"The fact that your God hasn't revealed it to you doesn't mean that he can not be a president so pastor we the People want him as our leader so God well give him to us thank you very much."
Ghanaians prophet predicts victory for Bawumia
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Christian Frimpong, a powerful Ghanaian preacher, expressed his belief that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is destined to lead Ghana into a bright future.
Speaking at a campaign event in the Bono Region, Rev Frimpong assured Bawumia of widespread support, emphasising that many are praying for his success in the 2028 election.
He also described Bawumia as the "Solomon of our time," with wisdom and vision to move the country forward.
