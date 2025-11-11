"Kennedy Agyapong Will Never Be President in Ghana": Popular Prophet Vows

Popular Ghanaian preacher Seer General I has predicted that Kennedy Agyapong will never become President of Ghana

Speaking on Angel TV, the preacher advised Agyapong to invest his campaign funds wisely

Agyapong is among the five candidates vying to become the NPP's flagbearer for the 2028 elections

A popular Ghanaian preacher, known as Seer General I, has predicted doom for Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambitions.

The man of God claimed that Kennedy Agyapong, who is aspiring to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its flagbearer, will never become the President of Ghana.

Speaking to Accra-based Angel TV recently, Seer General I said that Kennedy Agyapong, who is also a sixth-term Member of Parliament for Assin Central, was not born to become president.

He consequently advised the popular politician and businessman to channel his campaign funds into useful investments to make more money.

"I would advise him to use the money for investment. Because that man is not born to become president. What I'm saying is final and will never change, no matter what anyone says," he said.

"That man will never, ever be president. I'm not cursing him, I'm not against him, but God has not said that he will ever become president," he added.

NPP to elect flagbearer in 2026

The opposition NPP will head to the polls on Saturday, January 31, 2026, to elect a new presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

he presidential primary will be contested by five aspirants, including Kennedy Agyapong.

The other candidates are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the NPP; Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, former Education Minister; Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former Minister for Food and Agriculture; and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the NPP.

Prophet's prophecy about Ken sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Seer General I's prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambition.

@menp3 tw3 said:

"Ken himself knows he didn't even qualify to be an MP in the first place let alone think of being a President."

@Versluis_nipsey also said:

"All this boy prophecy is all what prophet Telvin has already said, he want to play smart."

@TKT commented

"Wh3 nemaame twe bi aboaba kwasia kwasia I don’t blame you I blame the redio presenter in who have the same mindset."

@Mr prince Owusu also commented:

"The fact that your God hasn't revealed it to you doesn't mean that he can not be a president so pastor we the People want him as our leader so God well give him to us thank you very much."

A Ghanaian Prophet says Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is destined to lead Ghana to a brighter future. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

