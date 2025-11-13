Lady Describes How GAF Screening at El Wak Turned Deadly, Killing Six Applicants
- A young lady at El Wak Stadium narrated the tragic stampede that killed six military applicants
- The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed six deaths and several injuries during the November 12 screening exercise
- The applicant blamed poor crowd control and late gate opening for the fatal incident at the recruitment venue
A young lady described the chaotic and ultimately tragic events that occurred during the screening process for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at the El Wak Stadium.
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the GAF confirmed the death of six potential recruits caused by an unexpected stampede at the screening exercise venue, El Wak Stadium, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
Six lives lost at El Wak Stadium
According to a released statement, several applicants have also been injured and have been sent to 37 military hospitals for treatment.
Speaking at the event, a potential recruit who was also present at the venue explained that the venue gates were not opened on time, leading to a massive and uncontrollable crowd buildup.
She claimed to have arrived at 4:30 AM, and the venue was already packed. When the authorities finally opened the gates, the immense pressure of the crowd surging forward created a dangerous situation.
The Ghanaian lady recounted how the pushing and shoving became so intense that those who fell were trampled upon, leading to the tragic death of the six applicants.
She also addressed claims that the officials were being selective of their candidates. She explained that due to the unruly nature of the crowd, the screeners tried managing the situation by calling forward those who appeared calm.
However, many of the young men were being aggressive and impatient (what she calls the "'gragra' type"), which only exacerbated the problem.
She expressed deep sorrow for those who were injured and for the six individuals who lost their lives, lamenting that they came together with hope but could not all return home safely.
Watch the video of her commenting about the situation below:
Ghanaians react to the El Wak incident
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.
"It wasn't our fault" Eyewitness narrates what led to the passing of 6 colleagues at El-Wak Stadium stampede
@QuannCasey commented:
"The message is sad but the..."
@ChinaMayor_ wrote:
"Ano go comment wai No bi ma mouth you go hear am from me."
@peterf0den wrote:
"Two women sadly died right in front of me. The Ghana Armed Forces didn’t plan things well. We were locked outside the gates from midnight, packed tightly together. When the gates opened around 6:15 a.m., everyone rushed in, people fell, and lives were tragically lost."
@Nkosoohene stated:
"I think the only thing that should be checked during military recruitment is background and health status."
@SolomonNkrumah6 wrote:
"The Accra regional minister said it was in batches, meanwhile she was lying ah, oh, Ama Ghana."
