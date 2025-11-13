A young lady at El Wak Stadium narrated the tragic stampede that killed six military applicants

The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed six deaths and several injuries during the November 12 screening exercise

The applicant blamed poor crowd control and late gate opening for the fatal incident at the recruitment venue

A young lady described the chaotic and ultimately tragic events that occurred during the screening process for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at the El Wak Stadium.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the GAF confirmed the death of six potential recruits caused by an unexpected stampede at the screening exercise venue, El Wak Stadium, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

A Ghanaian lady explains the tragic event that happened during the GAF screening process at the El Wak Stadium.

Six lives lost at El Wak Stadium

According to a released statement, several applicants have also been injured and have been sent to 37 military hospitals for treatment.

Speaking at the event, a potential recruit who was also present at the venue explained that the venue gates were not opened on time, leading to a massive and uncontrollable crowd buildup.

She claimed to have arrived at 4:30 AM, and the venue was already packed. When the authorities finally opened the gates, the immense pressure of the crowd surging forward created a dangerous situation.

The Ghanaian lady recounted how the pushing and shoving became so intense that those who fell were trampled upon, leading to the tragic death of the six applicants.

She also addressed claims that the officials were being selective of their candidates. She explained that due to the unruly nature of the crowd, the screeners tried managing the situation by calling forward those who appeared calm.

However, many of the young men were being aggressive and impatient (what she calls the "'gragra' type"), which only exacerbated the problem.

She expressed deep sorrow for those who were injured and for the six individuals who lost their lives, lamenting that they came together with hope but could not all return home safely.

Ghanaians react to the El Wak incident

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

"Two women sadly died right in front of me. The Ghana Armed Forces didn’t plan things well. We were locked outside the gates from midnight, packed tightly together. When the gates opened around 6:15 a.m., everyone rushed in, people fell, and lives were tragically lost."

"I think the only thing that should be checked during military recruitment is background and health status."

The Interior Ministry kicks off a nationwide recruitment for Police, Fire, and Immigration Services.

