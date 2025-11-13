A video showing the moment a government delegation visited one of the El-Wak stampede victims has gone viral

The family were left inconsolable as some recounted the last conversation they had with the young victim

Netizens have mourned with the grieving family who lost loved ones in the wake of the stampede at El-Wak

It was a difficult sight to behold at the home of Yvonne Amoateng, one of the six persons who died in the wake of the stampede during the military recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Stadium on Wednesday, November 12.

This comes after a high-powered government delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Defence Ernest Brogya Genfi, and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, visited the family on Thursday, November 13, to commiserate with them on their loss.

The emotional video shared on the TikTok page of @the1957news showed the deeply moving moment relatives of the late Yvonne Amoateng were seen wailing.

A poignant moment, now trending, was captured in another video showing a woman in black mourning attire being consoled as she recalled her last conversation with the late Yvonne Amoateng, during which the latter apparently mentioned being in a queue.

She cried uncontrollably, saying the next thing she was doing was wandering through the 37 Military hospital, trying to find her.

"Auntie, I am in the queue only for me to roam the whole of 37, ahh," she said in tears.

Six lives lost in El-Wak Stadium stampede

A sea of young men and women, in their thousands, thronged the El-Wak Stadium for the planned military recruitment exercise, which unfortunately led to the stampede.

The Ghana Armed Forces, in a statement, indicated that the deceased and those injured had been sent to the 37 Military Hospital.

For his part, the Acting Minister of Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, in a statement on the floor of Parliament, said that apart from the six deceased, five others were in critical condition at the ICU, 12 were in fairly critical condition, and the rest were stable.

The videos of the visit had generated a lot of reactions online.

Peeps console grieving family of El-Wak stampede victim

Social media users who flooded the comment section of the post expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family on their loss.

Happy opined:

“We should blame the incumbent government for sacking experienced heads from the army. First, it was the helicopter crash, and now this. Not every sector should be politicized.”

Akrofi Kissi stated:

“It should never end here, but the family must sue the GAF for the cause of their loss.”

Danyame wrote:

“Military isn’t for everyone. Even at training centers, people die during the training. We were 225 that went for training and only 192 passed out. Some had serious injuries, some ran away, some were sacked, and some died. The military isn’t as normal as we think.”

