The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Korle-Klottey constituency, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has visited the victims of the tragic stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings visits the injured victims of the El-Wak Stadium stampede at the 37 Military Hospital.

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, a stampede occurred at the stadium during the Ghana Armed Forces' annual recruitment exercise.

In a press statement released by the Armed Forces, six potential recruits died in the unfortunate incident. Many also sustained severe injuries.

The unfortunate incident occurred after a large number of applicants reportedly breached security protocols.

According to the military, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Of these, five were reported to have been in the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition.

The Ghana Armed Forces temporarily suspended the recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra following the deadly stampede.

Screening for the Air Force will resume on Thursday, November 13, while the Navy and Army screenings are now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Zanetor visits El-Wak Stadium stampede victims

Following the tragic incident, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and other MPs, including former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, joined the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, on a visit to the 37 Military Hospital to check up on the victims.

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh, the Korle Klottey MP was seen arriving with her colleagues from the Women's caucus in Parliament at the hospital's premises.

They later converged at the entrance of the reception and waited for the Speaker of Parliament before entering the building to inspect the condition of the victims who were receiving medical treatment.

Zanetor was later overwhelmed with emotion as she departed the hospital with her colleagues and security detail. She covered her face with a nose mask and appeared to have been affected by the sad atmosphere at the hospital.

The Parliament of Ghana also donated GH₵ 100,000 to support the treatment of the victims receiving care at the medical facility.

The TikTok videos of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings visiting the injured victims at the 37 Military Hospital are below:

Rawlings' children honour his fifth death anniversary

The late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings' children held a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, to mark the fifth anniversary of their father's demise.

Lt. Col. (Rev. Father) Benjamin Kwesi Effah officiated the event, with three of JJ Rawlings' four children, Zanetor, Kimathi, and Amina, present for the event.

The head of the Agbotui Family, Colonel Joshua Agbotui, and some members of the nuclear family were also in attendance.

The children and family of the late Jerry John Rawlings hold a fifth anniversary wreath-laying while mourning their mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. Photo credit: Jerry John Rawlings

The Rawlings children, who recently lost their mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, at the age of 76, laid a wreath on behalf of their family.

The photos of JJ Rawlings' children celebrating the fifth anniversary of their father's demise are below:

Zanetor's hospital visit stirs reactions

