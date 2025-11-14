Robert Nyamalor mourned his 22 - year - old daughter, Priscilla, who died in the El-Wak Stadium stampede

The father of one of the six ladies who lost their lives during the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment stampede at El-Wak Sports Stadium has spoken out.

Robert Nyamalor, the father of 22-year-old Priscilla Nyamalor, mourned the passing of his daughter and narrated how it broke his heart.

Priscilla was among six young people who lost their lives during the overcrowded recruitment event on Wednesday, November 12, which also left several others injured and hospitalised.

Speaking emotionally in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Thursday, November 13, Robert Nyamalor described the incident as devastating. He said he had been left heartbroken by the loss of his daughter.

Not being able to hold the tears in his eyes, the devastated father said:

“This issue has broken my heart. When I heard about it, I was very sad. I was at home when I was informed about the matter. She said she was going for the recruitment and would come back, but she never returned.”

What happened to Priscilla Nyamalor at El-Wak?

According to the reports, Priscilla worked at the CBG Bank branch in Kasoa and had hopes of joining the military. She was one of two victims from Kasoa confirmed to have died in the tragic stampede.

The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that six people died and several others were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Following the incident, GAF has announced a temporary suspension of the ongoing 2025/2026 recruitment exercise in Accra.

The military stated that the pause was intended to facilitate a review of safety protocols and ensure the process continues smoothly and securely.

Pusiga MP speaks on El-Wak Stadium stampede

The tragedy also triggered a national conversation about recruitment procedures, youth unemployment, and safety during public events.

In Parliament, some MPs clashed over comments made by Pusiga MP Laadi Ayii Ayamba, with her defenders arguing that her remarks were spiritual in nature and had been misunderstood.

Laadi Ayii Ayamba had claimed that the tragedy was part of Allah's plans for the dead victims and that their fate had already been determined.

Laadi Ayii's remarks sparked reactions from her colleagues in Parliament, especially NPP MPs, who registered their displeasure inside the legislative chamber.

Ntim Fordjour calls for Army recruitment suspension

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour had called for the Ghana Army Forces' recruitment exercise to be suspended following the El-Wak Stadium stampede.

The Ranking Member on the Defence & Interior Committee in Parliament noted that proper measures needed to be put in place to ensure the safety of potential recruits.

In the same trending interview, John Ntim Fordjour also called for a restructuring of the Army's screening process to ensure that there is less pressure at the centres.

