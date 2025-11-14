Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Yayra: Friends Mourn Young Lady Reportedly Killed in El-Wak Stampede as Videos Evoke Sorrow
Yayra: Friends Mourn Young Lady Reportedly Killed in El-Wak Stampede as Videos Evoke Sorrow

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • Friends of a young lady identified as Yayra mourned her online after she reportedly died in the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede on November 12, 2025
  • The tragedy occurred when a surge of applicants rushing into the gates during the Ghana Armed Forces screening triggered a chaotic stampede that killed six people
  • Yayra's loved ones shared emotional TikTok posts grieving her death, while social media users also expressed heartbreak and prayed for her to rest in peace

Friends of another potential recruit reportedly killed in the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede have taken to social media to mourn her death, stirring sadness online.

Friends mourn the death of Yayra, a young Ghanaian lady reportedly killed in the El-Wak Sports Stadium GAF stampede. Image credit: @akosuatwinkle15, @the1957news
Source: TikTok

The young lady, identified only as Yayra, has been named as one of six ladies killed during the stampede that broke out on November 12.

Stampede kills six at El-Wak

The Ghana Armed Forces scheduled a screening for potential recruits at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on November 12.

Thousands of young Ghanaians from the Greater Accra Region converged at the venue to undergo the screening, a process designed to reduce the number of applicants ahead of the final selection.

The crowd reportedly got out of hand during the event, triggering a stampede that killed six people and left many others injured — some in critical condition.

The Ghana Armed Forces released a statement indicating that the stampede was due to an unexpected surge of applicants attempting to gain entry.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the stampede was triggered by an unexpected surge of applicants who breached security protocols and rushed into the gates ahead of the scheduled screening at about 0620 hours," the statement said.

Below is the Facebook post shared by the Ghana Armed Forces in reaction to the tragedy.

Friends mourn alleged El-Wak victim Yayra

Details about the reported victims of the tragedy have been filtering out over the past few days, with four publicly identified so far.

Priscilla Nyamalor, Priscilla Larbi, Matilda Midorse, and Yvonne Amoateng all passed away due to the stampede.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, a fifth victim, identified only as Yayra, was also mourned by her friends.

A close friend, Akosua Twinkle, shared a photo of Yayra on TikTok and bemoaned her death.

“Hmmm, why so soon, sis? You went to the military recruitment yesterday and you never came 😭," she captioned the photo shared on November 13.

In another video, TikToker Teedee showed herself weeping over Yayra’s tragic demise.

"A vibrant lady lost her life due to today's stampede. RIP Yayra," she wrote.

The TikTok videos mourning Yayra’s death are below.

Reactions to stampede victim Yayra’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Yayra’s tragic demise.

AFRIYIE🧚‍♀️ said:

"So much struggle and suffering, yet death takes us without our consent. I pray death doesn’t make our pictures go viral 😭,"

🥹🅔🅝🅨✨🅞🅝🅐🏵️🅜😪❤️‍🩹 wrote:

"May we not die through our journey to survive 💔😭."

DeMaudes commented:

"She's my church member. The Lord's Pentecostal Church. May her soul rest in peace ❤️."
Matilda Midorse, Matilda Midorse TikTok, Matilda Midorse El-Wak, El-Wak stampede, El-Wak tragedy, El-Wak stampede victims
Matilda Midorse is named as one of the six victims killed in the El-Wak stadium stampede on November 12. Image credit: @matildamidorse8
Source: TikTok

Military dismisses supervising officers after El-Wak stampede

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces relieved officers in charge of the ill-fated El-Wak recruitment exercise to step aside.

According to reports, this is to pave the way for a smooth investigation to be carried out into events leading to the tragedy that killed six people and injured others.

Source: YEN.com.gh

