An early morning rain in Accra has caused flooding in several unexpected areas

The flood has forced many drivers to park, while others risked their lives driving through the water

Some believe that if they hadn’t parked, the flood could have swept their cars away

Residents have taken to social media to complain as the morning rain has already caused flooding in certain areas.

Drivers get frustrated as heavy rain floods roads at Sakomono Estate. Image credit: iStock, Top Driver

Source: UGC

A video posted by @WithAlvin on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked numerous reactions online.

The unexpected heavy rain this morning caused fears of the usual flooding in parts of Ghana.

So far, reports have come only from Sakomono Estate; updates on other affected areas will follow.

In the video, a larger car is seen struggling to pass through the water.

"This could have swept our car away," one driver commented while parking and waiting for the water to recede.

Netizens' reactions to flood at Sakomono Estate

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions online:

@kojoseggs:

"Proper waste management, enforcing spatial planning, and attitudinal change is the solution, but our people… not yet 😒"

@kojocona:

"It’s risky driving in floods — what if there’s a massive pothole hidden underneath? 🤦‍♂️"

@withAlvin__:

"Attitudinal change is very necessary."

Watch the X video below:

Woman caught dumping strange substance during rainfall

A trending video has gathered a series of reactions after a Ghanaian man was recorded carrying out unhygienic practices while it was raining at his residence.

A female resident in Alajo, Accra, raised an issue of hygiene after witnessing her neighbours dumping refuse, like cow dung, into the gutter during the morning's rain.

In her words:

"You are doing this because it is the rainy season, is it good? Because it is the rainy season, they are bringing out cow dung to pour it in the gutter."

Alajo resident laments refuse dumping in gutters. Recording the moment, a particular neighbour was seen with a wheelbarrow, dumping what appears to be garbage into the water-flowing gutter.

A Ghanaian woman shares her frustration after her neighbour dumps garbage inside the gutters. Photo credit: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Without disclosing her identity or that of her neighbours, the lady said Alajo residents had ignored repeated complaints and warnings about dumping garbage into gutters during the rainy season.

She asserted that if environmental issues erupt, her neighbours would surely be the first people to blame and call out President John Mahama for the problems they caused.

She also gave off the precise location of her residence, calling for their arrest.

"Tomorrow you will be blaming Mahama that he is the one who did this and did that. This house needs to be arrested. Look at what they are doing. People have told them several times, but they are still doing it."

Captioning the video, she said the voluntary sanitation group, Buzstop Boys, should not attend to the sanitation of the area since all her neighbours refuse to act like educated adults.

Mother and three children trapped in collapsed building

A mother and her three children were injured after a three-storey building collapsed at Klagon in the Tema West Municipality early on October 5.

The incident, which occurred around 4:30 a.m., sent residents into panic as the structure came crashing down, trapping the victims under debris.

The National Disaster Management Organisation, in a statement, said debris from the collapse injured the mother and her children.

Source: YEN.com.gh