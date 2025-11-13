Rev Dr Steve Mensah, the General Overseer of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM), suggested using the military in the fight against illegal mining

He explained that since there are several military apparatuses that are not in use, they must be sent to the galamsey sites to stop the menace

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

Rev. Dr. Steve Mensah, the General Overseer of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM), has called on the government to deploy the military to all galamsey sites so that illegal mining can be brought to an end.

The Man of God said, the nation cannot keep watching the illegal miners destroy the water bodies and pollute the food we eat through galamsey.

Rev Dr Steve Mensah calls for the government to use the military in the fight against galamsey. Photo credti: @GhanaMlnr, @Revstevemensah & @GhArmedForcesOfficial

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Rev Dr Steve Mensah said the armoured cars and other items for war displayed by the Ghana Armed Forces during Independence Day must be put to good use in the fight against galamsey.

"We just display armoured cars on Independence Day and then go and park them at the barracks. Why don't you move those tankers to the military sites and fire, and create a military presence? Let them live there for the next six months, and galamsey will stop."

Rev Dr Steve Mensah said the water bodies are being polluted because of galamsey and Ghana may soon be forced to import water.

"Our waters are spoiling, and the government is spending millions of dollars to treat them. The water is gradually becoming undrinkable. It means that very soon we will have to start importing water from other countries. But we have the capacity to stop it. They want us to start dropping dead on the streets before they wake up."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to pastor's suggestion in galamsey fight

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@LuvLeta3 said:

"He just came to Ghana, right??? Where was he for the past 8years, please???🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️."

@kwakueffa wrote:

"Galamsey education is useless, because the beneficiaries of the education have nothing to do with galamsey and no action of theirs after learning about “the dangers of galamsey” can stop it. The power of the masses was to vote for a change of government. We have changed the government 2 times, and yet it still goes on, meaning both teams are culpable."

@Pro_designer_ said:

"He’s very right and I support him, but if it’s just six months after the six months, they’ll go there again oo, those people are stubborn."

@Mr_Grunitzky asked:

"He has said it all, but then who will listen??"

@KSnetne wrote:

"Boots on the ground will make headlines, but six months of soldiers without arrests of kingpins, alternative livelihoods, and sustained enforcement is just a temporary calm. Deployments help; prosecution, community jobs, and policy fixes finish the job."

@DodziZormelo said:

"Force is not always the answer… those galamsey workers are also citizens, they don’t do it because they like it, they do it because they feel they have no better option. I’m in no way condoning illegal galamsey activities, but sometimes a peaceful approach goes a long way."

@the_law_himself wrote:

"He’s right…We can’t be pushing online while the real deal keeps happening on grounds."

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II slams Ghanaian politicians for failing to fight galamsey. Photo credit: The Asante Nation

Source: UGC

Otumfuo expresses anger at galamsey menace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, criticised Ghanaian politicians for failing to act decisively against illegal mining.

The Asantehene said most politicians feared they's lose votes hence their failure to prioritise the environment over elections.

He made the remarks at the 2025 GJA Awards, where journalist Godwin Asediba was crowned Journalist of the Year.

Source: YEN.com.gh