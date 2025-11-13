MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okuno visited the family of a victim of the tragic El Wak Stadium stampede

The visit, captured in an emotional video, showed the MP offering condolences alongside the MCE of Awutu Senya East

Reactions from Ghanaians praised the MP’s compassionate gesture while calling for reforms to prevent future tragedies

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okuno, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, paid a visit to the family of a victim of the tragic stampede at El Wak Stadium on Wednesday evening.

MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okuno visits family of El Wak Stadium stampede victim. Photo credit: Phollis Naa Koryoo. Image source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The MP was accompanied by Seth Sabah Serwornoo Banini, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Awutu Senya East, and other members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

MP visits El-Wak Stadium stampede victim's family

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the death toll from the stampede at the El-Wak Stadium on November 12 stands at six.

Citi News reported that several of the casualties were receiving care at the Intensive Care Unit of the 37 military hospital following the incident.

The incident, triggered by an unexpected surge of applicants breaching security protocols, has left the nation in mourning. The MP visited the home of a victim's family at night to relay the sad news and offer her condolences.

A video shared on Facebook captured the emotional weight of the MP's visit.

The heart-wrenching scene showed Naa Koryoo Okunor and her entourage consoling the grieving family. Her action marked a somber moment in the wake of a national tragedy.

Watch the video of the MP's visit to the bereaved family below:

Reactions to MP's visit to bereaved family

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video of Naa Koryoo Okunor consoling the family of a victim of the GAF recruitment stampede at El Wak. Some of the comments are below.

@AUGUAMA said:

"They’ve done well to commiserate with the bereaved families… now let’s go back to the drawing board and do the needful to prevent future deaths."

@KSnetne wrote:

"A truly compassionate gesture from Hon. Naa Koryoo Okunor. Leadership is not only about words, but showing up when it matters most. May the souls of the departed rest in peace."

@GodwinGeiss stated:

"It will be interesting to see how many negligence claims are brought against the Army, given that they clearly owe a duty of care to applicants. It’s unacceptable that recruitment is still being handled this way in 2025."

@Nanayawyohane commented:

"@GhArmedForces and ministry of interior has to do something for the families."

President John Mahama visits victims of the El Wak stampede. Credit: GNA

Source: UGC

Mahama visits casualties of GAF recruitment stampede

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that President John Mahama visited casualties receiving medical care after the stampede that marred the military recruitment exercise.

Mahama was accompanied by the acting Defence Minister and the Chief of Defence Staff, among others.

He later called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the deadly stampede.

The president also emphasised the need for enhanced safety measures during public recruitment exercises and national events.

Source: YEN.com.gh