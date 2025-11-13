Mark Okraku-Mantey, former Deputy Minister of Tourism, proposed that Daddy Lumba’s East Legon home be turned into a museum and cultural hub

The former Deputy Minister of Tourism said this would honour his legacy and generate revenue for the family

Social media users who saw the video shared varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

A former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, suggested that the East Legon home of the late music legend Daddy Lumba be transformed into a museum where people could visit for a fee.

In an interview with Aluta FM on November 12, 2025, Okraku-Mantey recommended that instead of the home being left for the family to inherit and live in, they should consider converting it to generate funds.

Mark Okraku-Mantey proposes that Daddly Lumba's East Legon home be transformed into a museum. Photo credit: Mark Okraku-Mantey & Daddy Lumba

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Mark Okraku-Mantey said the residence could house a museum, a conference centre, and even a mini-restaurant where visitors would pay to use the facilities.

He indicated that if this were done, Ghanaian Presidents and Ministries could even host international guests there for a fee. He added that it would also allow many to learn more about the life and achievements of Daddy Lumba.

"I am suggesting that Lumba's East Legon house should be converted into a museum. The family will make more money from that rather than just staying in it."

"Let's build a conference centre where people can go and have meetings, and a mini-restaurant where guests can eat. Even President Mahama can host some guests there," he added.

Mark Okraku-Mantey said this would help keep Daddy Lumba’s story alive.

Daddy Lumba died on July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital.

The Manhyia Palace announced that the final funeral rites have been rescheduled to December 13, 2025, instead of the initially planned date of December 6, 2025.

The decision followed a meeting at the Otumfuo Saamanhene Palace on November 10, 2025, during which a new funeral committee, chaired by the Dadiesoabahene, was appointed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Okraku-Mantey's recommendation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Awurade_Nyame said:

"That’s an interesting and thoughtful proposal. Turning Daddy Lumba’s East Legon house into a museum, complete with a conference centre and mini restaurant, would not only honour his legacy but also promote Ghana’s creative and tourism industry. It could become a cultural landmark where music lovers and visitors celebrate his life and impact on highlife music."

@Torbazuley wrote:

"As you dey alive, take your own do museum and get the money you’re talking about, after all you too ebi only sleeping you Dey sleep for inside. 🤝."

@Og_afari said:

"Not a bad idea, but the family should have the final say. It’s their home, after all. Still, it would be a beautiful way to preserve Lumba’s legacy."

@shun_kabral wrote:

"Why? is Lumba's resident a state property? Odo Broni and Akosua Serwaa will beat you guys err."

@OheneAgyekum16 said:

"Funeral rite sef dem dey fight for top na whole house for museum ☹️."

@Mr_Momoni wrote:

"Interesting idea 😎 turning Daddy Lumba’s home into a museum and event space could celebrate his legacy while boosting culture and tourism."

Daddy Lumba's grandmother slams Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni after Ernestina Fosuh's victory at Manhyia Palace. Photo credit: @plus1tv & @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba’s grandmother jubilates after Manhyia ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s grandmother was excited after the Manhyia Palace ruling that postponed the late musician's funeral and mandated a second autopsy.

She blasted Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu as powerless and declared that Odo Broni could never be recognised as another wife of the late highlife musician.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's subchiefs declared victory for Ernestina Fosuh in her battle with Daddy Lumba's family head.

Source: YEN.com.gh