The Ghanaian community in Canada has been left heartbroken following the untimely death of 20-year-old college student, Heidi Ohene-Adu**

Popular Canada-based Tiktoker, Serwaa Broni, shared the sad news on her TikTok page on November 12, 2025, leaving many devastated

Social media users reacted to the tragedy with emotional comments, with many expressing their disbelief at the loss of such a young life

Ghanaians in Canada have been thrown into mourning after a 20-year-old college student, Heidi Ohene-Adu, reportedly passed away.

20-year-old Ghanaian based in Canada, Heidi Ohene-Adu, reportedly passes away. Image credit: @josiah.maame

Source: TikTok

Popular Canada-based TikToker Serwaa Broni shared the sad news on her page on November 12, 2025.

In the video, she narrated how she heard of the tragic news, which she said left her feeling depressed.

Serwaa Broni stated that she was relaxing at home after a hard day of work when she received a message from another Ghanaian residing in Canada about the tragedy.

She extended her condolences to Heidi’s family, particularly her father, identified as Rex Ohene-Adu.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the sudden passing of Miss Heidi Ohene-Adu, the beloved daughter of Bro Rex Ohene-Adu. Heidi's life came to a tragic end yesterday, leaving her family and all who knew her in profound grief. Kindly keep Bro. Rex and his family in your prayers during this difficult time.” Broni wrote.

Heidi, who was reportedly a college student in Toronto, was known for her hardworking nature and was deeply cherished by her family.

The TikTok video announcing Heidi’s death is below.

Friends mourn Heidi Ohene-Adu

YEN.com.g h compiled some comments from Ghanaians on social media reacting to the sad death of Heidi Ohene-Adu.

Darling Kofi said:

"Maame Serwa, I know her paaa. She was in my class at Presby church until she turned 14 years. Her dad is known by Rex. He used to be a photographer at church. You know the father paaa."

Nana Adwoa wrote:

"Hmmm this year."

𝕆𝕕𝕖𝕟𝕖𝕙𝕠𝕍𝕚𝕓𝕖𝕤🔥 commented:

"Oh God hmm."

Mosho said:

"Eii so beautiful, just gone ooo no,"

Dominic🌍🌟❤️ wrote:

"Asem ben koraa nie 😭😭😭."

Source: YEN.com.gh