The US Embassy in Ghana offered condolences after the deadly stampede at El-Wak Stadium during GAF recruitment

Five people remained in critical condition, as 34 casualties were reported during the incident

Ghana's Acting Defence Minister Cassiel Ato Forson confirmed some casualties were not part of the recruitment exercise

The Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Accra has extended its support to Ghana, sharing words of encouragement following the tragic stampede that occurred at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The US Embassy in Accra condoles with Ghana following the El-Wak Stadium Stampede tragedy. Photo credit: US Embassy, GAF recruitment. Image Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the unfortunate stampede occurred during a military recruitment exercise by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The stampede, which was reportedly caused by a surge of applicants breaching security protocols, has left several Ghanaian youth injured, with five in critical condition receiving treatment at the hospital.

The GAF also confirmed that 34 individuals were affected by the stampede.

US Embassy sends condolences after El-Wak Tragedy

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 13, the US Embassy conveyed its deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and to the people of Ghana.

The statement read:

“The US Embassy offers its deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives during the November 12 recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra. Our thoughts are with the people of Ghana in this painful moment."

See the US Embassy's post on Instagram below:

Father mourns 22-year-old victim of El-Wak Stampede

In a similar story, the father of one of the six ladies who lost their lives during the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment stampede at El-Wak Sports Stadium has spoken out.

Robert Nyamalor, the father of 22-year-old Priscilla Nyamalor, mourned the passing of his daughter and narrated how it broke his heart.

Robert Nyamalor mourns his daughter, Priscilla Nyamalor, a victim of the El-Wak Stadium Stampede. Photo credit: Priscilla Nyamalor/TikTok

Source: UGC

Speaking emotionally in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Thursday, November 13, Robert Nyamalor described the incident as devastating. He said he had been left heartbroken by the loss of his daughter.

Not being able to hold the tears in his eyes, the devastated father said:

“This issue has broken my heart. When I heard about it, I was very sad. I was at home when I was informed about the matter. She said she was going for the recruitment and would come back, but she never returned.”

Prophet claims El-Wak Stampede was demonic orchestration

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei weighed in on the tragic stampede at El-Wak Stadium, where six young military recruitment hopefuls lost their lives.

During a radio interview, Prophet Adjei dismissed the event as a mere accident, describing it as a "demonic orchestration" and emphasising that large, desperate crowds attract spiritual entities that can cause bloodshed.

According to the prophet, while poor organisation may have contributed, the root cause of the tragedy was spiritual, with every event in life being spiritually orchestrated and every death having a cause beyond chance.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh