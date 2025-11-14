Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei weighed in on the El-Wak Stadium tragedy that claimed six lives during the GAF recruitment

Ghanaian Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has weighed in on the tragic stampede at the El Wak Stadium that resulted in the death of six young prospective GAF recruits.

While appearing as a guest at a radio interview with the host, Enkwaso Dwoodwoo, the man of God was questioned about whether the event should be considered a mere accident.

The host saw fit to ask if the tragic event was a result of carelessness or if it was the destiny of the deceased, just like how the Pusiga constituency MP claimed.

Six prospective GAF recruits lose their lives

Prophet Adjei offered a strong spiritual interpretation, asserting that such events are not random accidents but 'demonic orchestrations.'

He said:

"Yes, certain things are demonic orchestrations. Certain things could be a result of, oh, someone creating something in the realm of the spirit."

He explained that large gatherings, especially those filled with desperate people, attract spiritual entities that seek to cause bloodshed.

According to him, these entities can possess or influence a single individual to act as a 'catalyst,' starting a 'ripple effect' of pushing and pulling that escalated into a fatal El-Wak stampede.

Prophet Adjei weighs in on El-Wak tragedy

He also argued that the desperation of the youth, some of whom were seen climbing walls, created a spiritually vulnerable environment that the devil exploited.

"I've seen a video of people climbing a wall. You are going to a soldier's gathering. You're not even a soldier, you are climbing walls into the El Wak stadium. So, that's it," he said.

Expanding on his point, the Prophet argued that in the spiritual and physical world, 'nothing happens by chance' and 'no death comes by mistake.'

He used the law of causality and Newton's Laws of Motion as analogies, stating that every effect has a cause, and every event is controlled by unseen forces.

He concluded that while poor organisation by the military may be a factor, the root cause is spiritual.

In his words:

"Understand one law. Every move in life is spiritually orchestrated. Once you see bloodshed, it's not normal."

Watch the full video of Prophet Adjei's comment on the El Wak Sports Stadium tragedy below:

Pusiga MP speaks on El-Wak Stadium stampede

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that following the El-Wak stampede, Madam Laadi Ayii, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Pusiga, spoke about the incident during proceedings at the House.

In her speech, she called on her colleagues and Ghanaians to find solace in Allah, stating that the tragedy was part of the plans for the dead victims and that their fate had already been determined.

Laadi Ayii's remarks sparked reactions from her colleagues in parliament, especially NPP MPs, who registered their displeasure at her remarks made inside the nation's legislative chamber.

