Catholic Bishops in Ghana expressed sorrow over El-Wak Stadium stampede that left six dead during military recruitment

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 12, during a Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise in Accra

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference called for systems that uphold human life and national accountability

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims of the deadly stampede that occurred on Wednesday, November 12, at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra during a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise.

Ghana's Catholic Bishops mourn victims of El-Wak Stadium tragedy, call for accountability.

The stampede, which claimed six lives and injured several others, has sparked national concern and calls for accountability.

Thousands of Ghanaian youth reportedly stormed the stadium with hopes of enlisting in the military.

In a statement released from Damongo, where the Bishops are holding their Plenary Assembly, the Catholic leaders said they were "heartbroken" over the tragic loss of life and prayed for healing and comfort for the affected families.

The GCBC, in the statement released on Thursday, November 13, said:

“We unite our hearts with the bereaved families in grief and lift our prayers to Almighty God for the eternal repose of the departed and the swift recovery of all who are injured.”

Catholic Bishops console victims of El-Wak stampede

The El-Wak incident has renewed conversations around crowd control, recruitment methods, and the need for transparent systems to prevent future tragedies.

According to figures released by Acting Defence Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, 34 casualties were recorded in the incident.

Out of this number, six were confirmed dead, five were in critical condition, and 12 sustained fairly critical injuries, while others were placed under observation.

The Minister noted that an internal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the chaos may have been triggered by an unexpected surge of applicants who breached security protocols and rushed into the gates, causing a dangerous crush.

Ghanaian Bishops demand accountability, spiritual support

Crowd-related incidents during large-scale recruitment drives are not new in Ghana, as high youth unemployment continues to drive thousands toward limited government job opportunities.

Reacting to the development, the Bishops reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding human life and promoting accountability in national systems.

“As shepherds of the Church in Ghana, we stand in prayerful solidarity with the affected families who mourn, the wounded who struggle to heal, and all who have been shaken by this loss,” they said.

They called for systems that foster discipline, protect lives, and promote the common good in Ghana.

“May the Lord of Mercy grant rest to the departed, consolation to the afflicted, and wisdom to those entrusted with the nation's care. May justice and compassion guide our response and bring healing and peace to our land. Amen,” the GCBC concluded.

President John Mahama visits victims of the El Wak stampede.

Mahama visits casualties of El-Wak recruitment stampede

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that President John Mahama visited casualties receiving medical care after the stampede that marred the military recruitment exercise.

Mahama was accompanied by the acting Defence Minister and the Chief of Defence Staff, among others.

He later called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the deadly stampede.

