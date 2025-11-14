Man Who Predicted Six Deaths at El Wak Warns of Worse Incident at Makola Market
- A young man is trending for predicting the tragic incident that occurred at El Wak Stadium
- Speaking on Sunday, November 9, 2025, he claimed that six to seven people would die at El Wak
- He further predicted another event, which he said could be worse than the El Wak stampede
A video circulating online shows a man, who called himself Adjor, accurately predicting the tragic incident and the number of deaths.
In the clip, he specified the day and location of the event, which sadly unfolded as he described.
Adjor recounted having a vivid dream on Sunday, November 9, 2025, after which he called friends to share his vision.
He urged them to record the prediction and post it so it would reach as many people as possible.
The video resurfaced after the events came true, resulting in six deaths during the stampede at El Wak Stadium on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
He said, "What I saw this Sunday evening, I had to share. There will be deaths of more than five persons, six to seven at El Wak Stadium. Today is November 9, and it will happen live on Wednesday. I will be there when you call me to say the prediction came true. If this does not happen, do whatever you want with me."
Watch the X video below:
Man Prophesies Much Worse Tragedy at Makola
Adjor also predicted another tragic incident on December 23 at Makola Market.
"The big one coming is even scarier, on December 23 at Makola Market. This is my gift, and I know what I am saying."
The victims were applicants for the Ghana Armed Forces screening exercise. Confirming the event, the Armed Forces reported 36 casualties, including six deaths, while the rest received treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.
Government representatives, including the President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, visited the site to witness the aftermath of the tragedy.
Netizens react to prophecy before El-Wak Stampede
@kwakueffa wrote:
"I can also record a video predicting the death of former president Atta Mills and backdate my setting, time, tense and tone. The best way to present any such “I said it” prophecy/prediction is to add enough materials to push doubt away. In this case, it can be a link to when this video was first posted online."
@ericboatenggh wrote:
"@GhPoliceService should hold this man responsible for anything which will happen at the market from now till Jesus comes."
@a_ttah added:
"lol what if this video was recorded on the night of the incident ??"
@madison_ben5 wrote:
"If you understand life, you know that death was bound to happen, as the MP said. I have moved on from being an emotional human being to accepting the will of God."
Stampede: Priscilla Afia Larbi’s Last Dance Video
YEN.com.gh earlier reported a tragic turn of events. Priscilla Afia Larbi, an enthusiastic and admired content creator on TikTok, has been identified as one of the six young women who lost their lives in the stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
Priscilla radiated joy and warmth in her videos, attracting a strong following of over 41,000 people who enjoyed her entertaining short clips. She captivated many with her passion for dancing and her lively engagement with her audience.
She was an exuberant young woman who loved to share bits and pieces of joy with her followers.
