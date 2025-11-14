Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Man Who Predicted Six Deaths at El Wak Warns of Worse Incident at Makola Market
People

Man Who Predicted Six Deaths at El Wak Warns of Worse Incident at Makola Market

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • A young man is trending for predicting the tragic incident that occurred at El Wak Stadium
  • Speaking on Sunday, November 9, 2025, he claimed that six to seven people would die at El Wak
  • He further predicted another event, which he said could be worse than the El Wak stampede

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Yen & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

A video circulating online shows a man, who called himself Adjor, accurately predicting the tragic incident and the number of deaths.

Pastor, Prophet predict death at El Wak, Ghana, President Mahama visits 37 Military hospital, people die at El Wak, Ghana Armed Force recruiting, People, Education
Man Who Allegedly Predicted Tragic El Wak Incident Warns of Another in December at Makola Market. Image credit: SikaOfficial/X, GTV, Ghana Chronicles/X
Source: UGC

In the clip, he specified the day and location of the event, which sadly unfolded as he described.

Adjor recounted having a vivid dream on Sunday, November 9, 2025, after which he called friends to share his vision.

He urged them to record the prediction and post it so it would reach as many people as possible.

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

The video resurfaced after the events came true, resulting in six deaths during the stampede at El Wak Stadium on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Read also

Former deputy Defence minister blames potential recruits for El-Wak stampede, peeps react to video

He said, "What I saw this Sunday evening, I had to share. There will be deaths of more than five persons, six to seven at El Wak Stadium. Today is November 9, and it will happen live on Wednesday. I will be there when you call me to say the prediction came true. If this does not happen, do whatever you want with me."

Watch the X video below:

Man Prophesies Much Worse Tragedy at Makola

Adjor also predicted another tragic incident on December 23 at Makola Market.

"The big one coming is even scarier, on December 23 at Makola Market. This is my gift, and I know what I am saying."

The victims were applicants for the Ghana Armed Forces screening exercise. Confirming the event, the Armed Forces reported 36 casualties, including six deaths, while the rest received treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

Government representatives, including the President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, visited the site to witness the aftermath of the tragedy.

Prophesy on Markola Market, El Wak stampede, Priscilla Larbi, death at El Wak, Ghana Armed Forces, President visits victims, Ghana, People
Dancer and TikTok star Afia Larbi loses her life in the El-Wak Stadium stampede, with her final videos haunting her fans. Image credit: priscilla_larbi Source: TikTok
Source: UGC

Netizens react to prophecy before El-Wak Stampede

@kwakueffa wrote:

"I can also record a video predicting the death of former president Atta Mills and backdate my setting, time, tense and tone. The best way to present any such “I said it” prophecy/prediction is to add enough materials to push doubt away. In this case, it can be a link to when this video was first posted online."

Read also

Friends mourn pretty young lady reportedly killed in El-Wak stampede, videos evoke sorrow

@ericboatenggh wrote:

"@GhPoliceService should hold this man responsible for anything which will happen at the market from now till Jesus comes."

@a_ttah added:

"lol what if this video was recorded on the night of the incident ??"

@madison_ben5 wrote:

"If you understand life, you know that death was bound to happen, as the MP said. I have moved on from being an emotional human being to accepting the will of God."

Stampede: Priscilla Afia Larbi’s Last Dance Video

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a tragic turn of events. Priscilla Afia Larbi, an enthusiastic and admired content creator on TikTok, has been identified as one of the six young women who lost their lives in the stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Priscilla radiated joy and warmth in her videos, attracting a strong following of over 41,000 people who enjoyed her entertaining short clips. She captivated many with her passion for dancing and her lively engagement with her audience.

Read also

Father mourns daughter who died in GAF recruitment stampede: “She never returned”

She was an exuberant young woman who loved to share bits and pieces of joy with her followers.

CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot: