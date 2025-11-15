The brother of Priscilla Afia Larbi, one of the victims, said he will not take the military slot offered

President John Dramani Mahama, through a representative, announced military slots for families of stampede victims

Speaking in an interview, one brother explained that he does not want to take the slot given

After the President offered free military slots to families of the stampede victims, one brother says he will not be joining.

Brother of El Wak stampede victim declines free military slot granted by President John Dramani Mahama. Image credit: 1957news/TikTok, Priscilla Larbi (TikTok)

The brother of the late Priscilla Afia Larbi, who died during the El Wak stampede, explained that he does not meet the requirements of the Ghana Armed Forces and therefore cannot take the opportunity.

The brother stated that he would rather give the military slot to their little sister.

Speaking in an interview with 1957news, he mentioned a sad moment, where their elder brother, who went to see the state of their sister at 37 Military hospital, fainted.

His comments follow President Mahama’s decision to grant military slots to the families of the El Wak stampede victims.

Stampede victims' families granted military slots

This was announced by the Deputy Defence Minister, Ernest Brogya Genfi, during a visit to the family of one of the victims at Eyan Maim in the Central Region to commiserate with them.

The Deputy Minister conveyed the President’s condolences to the family and informed them of President Mahama’s directive to provide an automatic slot for bereaved families.

He stated:

“Due to what happened, the recruitment in Accra has been suspended by the President so that measures can be put in place to avoid a repeat of such incidents.”

“The President has asked us to inform you that the State will stand with the families during the burial and funeral arrangements. The President has also directed that families of those who died while trying to join the military should present a replacement who will be absorbed into the service.”

He added that regional authorities would engage families to decide who is eligible to be enrolled.

