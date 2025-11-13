Tall Clark is still trending following his visit to Ghana, where he has been engaging with Ghanaians, especially people in Kumasi, Ashanti Region

A video that has gone viral showed the Superman cosplayer in an excited mood, engaging and shaking hands with students of Prempeh College

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the superhero's visit

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Tall Clark, as part of his visit to Ghana, engaged with the students of Prempeh College in Kumasi, Ashanti Region

Tall Clark, whose real name is Leonardo Muylaert, is a Brazilian lawyer and popular content creator known worldwide as the doppelganger of Superman.

Superman cosplayer Tall Clark visits Prempeh College and interacts with students. Photo credit: Opemsuo Radio, Sikaofficial1 & Prempeh College

Source: Facebook

In a video on social media, Tall Clark moved from the podium through the students in front all the way to the back.

He was dressed in a Superman outfit, which possibly made the students love him more, considering how they received him.

Meanwhile, most of the students in Prempeh College were wearing green shirts and khaki trousers. A few wore white shirt.

Watch the video below:

Reactions visit to Prempeh College

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@kissyballer06 said:

"We dey blame wanna old people for exchanging the gold with mirror and things... so e happen oo. So noor e take start."

@godwin_france wrote:

"Nigerians would definitely bring this up in the next fight 😩."

@nanakay__00 said:

"Next year’s NSMQ will be a season of feasting."

@bannorjose79625 wrote:

"Everyone knows he isn't the real Superman, but for fun and socialising sake, we have to jom with him. Accra ppl are acting out of jealousy; they wish he were there."

@vaktothemax said:

"But is Prempeh School aware that this man is not the real Superman? His only claim to fame is someone who dresses like Superman and travels the world...Is that what is exciting Prempeh?"

@brytepeprah wrote:

"This guy will go back to his home country and laugh with his friends and family that he came to Africa dressed like Superman, and we actually thought he was the real Superman."

@franck_appiah said:

"What’s the difference between this and those chiefs that sold their people for bottles of schnapps?? Oh yeah, now we have cameras to record."

@msayibu1 wrote:

"This is a psyop. Because how does a cosplayer get to meet The King and be treated like he’s actually Superman? Lmao."

@FLEXY024 said:

"I won’t be surprised if he is shooting a movie with these scenes."

@yayra_bright wrote:

"Whenever I see this I can't think far kraaaa like how is this possible eiiiii hmmmm my Kumasi people Dem do all."

Superman cosplayer Tall Clark pays homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Akwasidae Festival on November 11, 2025. Photo credit: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

Superman Tall Clark meets Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tall Clark went to he 8th Akwasidae Festival of 2025 at Manhyia Palace.

He greeted the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and gave the monarch a gift to honour him.

Tall Clark showed up at the festival in his Superman costume, complete with the red cape, to greet Otumfuo.

Source: YEN.com.gh