A Ghanaian military trainer challenged bodybuilders and bouncers to join the Ghana Armed Forces

He mocked self-proclaimed strong men who posed with weights and claimed toughness

The officer said real toughness came from enduring six months of strict military training, not lifting dumbbells

A Ghanaian military physical training instructor has trended online for throwing a bold challenge to civilians, especially those who build muscles or act tough without military discipline.

In a passionate address that has sparked discussion online, the military trainer mocked bodybuilders, bouncers, and self-proclaimed 'killers' who flaunt their muscles and strength in public.

According to him, this set of people shy away from true service in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He said:

"Stop taking pictures with metal. Stop jogging one mile and just be saying you are strong and tough. No, don't talk"

According to the instructor, true toughness is not found in lifting dumbbells or taking protein shakes, but in surviving the intense, regulated environment of military life.

He also described a system where recruits have no freedom and are told when to sleep, eat, or move. According to him, these recruits must endure six months of grueling physical and mental training.

"If you want to be a real tough guy, be a recruit. Ask the security services, they will tell you who a recruit is. We tell you what to do; you don't have your own time. Your sleeping time is limited. Your eating is limited. You take orders," he added.

The officer’s message was not only humorous but also a serious call to action for those who see themselves as strong and capable.

He highlighted that the army is open to those who truly believe they can withstand real discipline, not just pose in photos or intimidate civilians.

In his words:

"The forms are out. Go and buy a form. Are you in your community, in your municipal district, calling yourself strong? Go buy a form and come."

Watch the video of his beckoning below:

Reaction to Ghanaian military man's call

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@arhin10v said:

"He can also come to the gym and demonstrate his strength on the metal. There are no titles in the gym. Lol."

@sikanibaakop3 stated:

"Masa, the softest guy I know in my life, is a soldier in the GA rest."

@KSnetne commented:

"Aboa, all those 'I go beat you' gym champions should come and prove it in the real battlefield. Let them swap whey protein for military drills we go see who really be killer after the first 2km run."

Government's offer for El-Wak stampede victims

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that six young women tragically died in a stampede during a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise at El-Wak Stadium on November 12, 2025.

Five others were admitted to the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition, with the deceased taken to the 37 Military Hospital morgue.

Following the incident, Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi announced that the families of the six deceased would be given the opportunity to replace their loved ones in the GAF.

