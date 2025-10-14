Controversial political activist Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has ignited an intense feud with pastor Fire Oja.

Appiah Stadium Clashes With Fire Oja on Live TV Over His Past Remarks: “I Will Collapse Your Church”

On Monday, October 13, 2025, the prophet received massive backlash from Ghanaians after his doom prophecy about the Black Stars' qualification chances for the 2026 World Cup failed to manifest.

In response to the backlash, Fire Oja issued a stern warning to Appiah Stadium, whom he claimed had made some disparaging remarks against him in recent months.

He claimed that the staunch NDC supporter had sent him an audio recording where he disrespected him. He also warned that the political activist would face dire consequences if he continued to verbally attack him.

Appiah Stadium clashes with Fire Oja

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Appiah Stadium and Fire were interviewed simultaneously by Kumasi-based TV station, Royal TV Ghana.

The two controversial personalities were involved in a heated exchange, which saw them trade insults and threats at each other.

Appiah Stadium claimed that he had more knowledge about the bible and was a true prophet, unlike Fire Oja.

He also threatened to take physical action against the controversial prophet.

The video of Appiah Stadium clashing with Fire Oja on live TV is below:

