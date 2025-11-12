Ghanaian Lady Pushes for Compulsory DNA, Says Go for a DNA Test Immediately the Child Is Born
- Ghanaian lady abroad, Angie Sarpong, advised men, especially those abroad, to conduct DNA tests immediately after their child’s birth, without needing the mother’s consent
- She urged women to remain faithful to one partner, condemning paternity fraud as emotionally and morally damaging to both men and children
- Angie said that DNA tests in Ghana cost between 3,000 and 4,000 cedis, insisting it should be made mandatory at birth to prevent future disputes
Angie Sarpong, a popular TikTok influencer who creates content on immigration and living abroad, has ignited a storm of discussion online after suggesting that men should take DNA tests immediately after their children are born.
Angie is a TikTok creator who often uses her platform to openly discuss issues that affect Ghanaians in the homeland and those living and working overseas.
After the news of Samuel Aboagye's death last week, which has been reported to take a complex turn involving DNA results, Angie made the bold statement.
In her popular TikTok video, Angie boldly stated that every man, particularly men who are living abroad, should make DNA testing a mandatory decision when a child is born.
She asserts that men do not need to inform or ask their partners to do the test because it is their right to know if the child is biologically theirs.
Angie then elaborated that many men living and working overseas experience mental and emotional stress and financial hardship to discover later in life that the child they mothered and supported financially and emotionally is not their biological child.
Concerning the ongoing case associated with Samuel Aboagye's death, Angie stated that it is "not looking good," and that this case "should be a wake-up call for both men and women." She went on to counsel the women in relationships and marriages to be faithful to only one partner to avoid the embarrassment and emotional pain that can arise from paternity fraud.
“Why would you bring a child to the world and leave the child’s bloodline to another man? Why would you do that to your child?” said Angie, who was disappointed by how many cases of paternity frauds are popping up.
She also advised men who suspect the child is not theirs to listen to their intuition. “If you feel something is off, go do a DNA test.
If it's negative, give the child to his or her rightful father,” she stated and insisted we should make DNA tests mandatory at birth to alleviate the basis for paternity questioning altogether, as so many cases of paternity fraud occur.
Watch Angie Sarpong's full video below:
When some individuals in the comment section asked Angie about costs, she stated that DNA tests range from ₵3,000 to ₵4,000 in Ghana, and that this was a worthwhile investment for peace of mind and truth.
Old Tafo MP distances himself from allegations
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Ekow Assafuah reacted to the ongoing legal battle between the late Samuel Aboagye's family and his widow, Abigail Salami.
In a social media post, the Old Tafo MP distanced himself from the allegations against the helicopter crash victim's wife.
Vincent Assafuah's remarks about Samuel Aboagye's family dispute triggered hilarious reactions on social media.
