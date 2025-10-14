Charlotte Oduro has shared a video of her new look, months after her marriage to Apostle Solomon collapsed

In the latest video, the marriage counsellor looked gorgeous as she shared a message to her followers

Charlotte Oduro's latest physical transformation has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Marriage counsellor and pastor Charlotte Oduro has courted attention after a latest video of her surfaced on social media.

In a viral video shared by Gossips24TV on Monday, October 13, 2025, the counsellor showed off her new look as she shared a motivational message with her followers during a live interaction.

In the video, Charlotte Oduro looked gorgeous with her loud makeup and locs as she joyfully sang veteran gospel musician Tina Asante's 2009 hit song, Amansan, which featured Nacee.

She spoke about the importance of God in one's life and encouraged her followers to exercise patience and trust his process to overcome the various moments in life. She also recounted the lessons she had learnt from her past experiences.

The video of Charlotte Oduro showing off her massive transformation is below:

Charlotte Oduro's divorce and aftermath

The latest footage of Charlotte Oduro showing her new looks comes months after her marriage to Apostle Solomon Oduro came to a crashing halt after 16 years.

In a press release, the counsellor's husband announced that he had filed for divorce from his wife after being separated for three years. Reports indicated that he began the process for a divorce in October 2024.

He noted that several attempts to get their marriage back on track had proven futile and that the end of their union would be the best option for both parties.

The couple's divorce became the subject of public interest, with many Ghanaians raising speculations about the potential cause of their split.

Charlotte Oduro later responded to her husband's divorce announcement. She also detailed the reasons why her marriage collapsed.

She opened up about how she had been confined to a certain way of presenting herself because she was a pastor's wife.

In a court document intercepted by Gossips24TV, Apostle Solomon Oduro raised suspicions of infidelity on the part of his wife.

Apostle Oduro alleged that his wife was meeting a former lover, as per reports he received from his kids.

Per the court documents, The General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church also claimed that his wife was not contributing to their union as a mother and wife.

Apostle Oduro recounted in his plea to the court that his wife stopped eating from their personal chef, as she preferred to cook from their master bedroom. She instructed their kids to do the same.

Charlotte Oduro later filed her own petition at the court, where she responded to her husband's accusations with some allegations. She also tabled some hefty demands from her husband.

In an interview with media personality Gifty Anti, she announced that she had enrolled at Wisconsin University to pursue a career in law.

Below is Apostle Solomon Oduro's press release announcing his divorce:

The video of Charlotte Oduro speaking about her divorce is below:

Charlotte Oduro's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

_odoi_nii commented:

"Fresh looks! Well, she's on the market now, so why not?"

melodyattakorah wrote:

"Eeii. She looks beautiful."

herty_givens said:

"Why do women always look good after divorce? See Fella mpo."

thatshaihillgirl commented:

"Paul anbantem ampa she is looking good sha😍."

