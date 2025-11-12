A former UFC fighter has tragically passed away inside a Florida prison, according to multiple reports

The mixed martial artist competed in the organization’s featherweight division between 2012 and 2018

The fighter had been in custody since June following allegations of domestic abuse involving his wife

Former UFC fighter Godofredo Pepey has died at the age of 38 while being held in a Florida correctional facility.

Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Brazilian figher, whose full name was Godofredo Castro de Oliveira, had been in custody since June.

His detention followed allegations of domestic abuse involving his wife, Samara Mello.

Court documents show he was facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, battery, and witness tampering.

Castro had been awaiting trial over the multiple charges, however, it was revealed on Monday that the former UFC fighter had passed away inside the prison unit.

Authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident to the Daily Mail, stating that staff responded immediately when the fighter was found unresponsive in his cell.

Emergency measures were taken until medical help arrived, but the MMA fighter could not be revived.

Investigators have ruled out foul play, with the official cause of death pending a full report from the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office.

In a statement shared by Mello’s attorney and cited by the Daily Star, the family urged for privacy and restraint:

“The passing of anyone in custody is a serious matter. There are established procedures that must be followed by the authorities, and updates will be shared through official channels. Until then, we ask for respect for Samara and the family, and to avoid speculation or harmful comments.”

The heartbreaking news was also shared by former UFC fighter Rony Bezerra, who was a close friend of Pepey after the two appeared together on The Ultimate Fighter Brazil.

Bezerra wrote on Instagram:

“I bring very sad news. Unfortunately, we lost our brother, Godofredo Pepey. He was a great person, a loyal friend, and an incredible fighter. May God bless him wherever he is.”

Pepey’s death comes months after his arrest for alleged domestic assault, which left his wife injured. Following the incident, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support Mello’s recovery.

In her message on the page, she described her experience as a survivor and called for greater awareness of domestic violence in sports, urging authorities and fans alike to take such cases seriously.

In the description of the GoFundMe page, Mello said:

'My name is Samara Mello, I'm the wife of Godofredo Pepey, and I'm also a domestic violence survivor.

'Domestic violence is real in the sports world, and it's still a taboo that few have the courage to mention in the combat sports community. We can't pretend it doesn't exist.

'Today, I am rebuilding my life and I am immensely grateful to have survived so that now I can make a difference in the lives of other women.

Pepey, born in Fortaleza, Brazil, in 2003, competed 11 times in the UFC between 2012 and 2018.

Throughout his career, he faced several top contenders in the featherweight division, including Andre Fili, Shane Burgos, and Mirsad Bektic.

After parting ways with the UFC in 2018, he fought three more times, with his final bout taking place in 2022, finishing his professional MMA career with 14 wins and seven losses.

