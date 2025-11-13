The father of 24-year-old Matilda Midorse, one of the six young women who died in the El-Wak Stadium stampede, has recounted her final moments

In a heartbreaking video, he recalled his daughter's excitement at a chance to join the Armed Forces and broke down in tears as he spoke about finding out her fate.

The video of Matilda’s father evoked sorrow on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sympathy with the bereaved parent

The father of Matilda Midorse, one of the victims of the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede, has stirred sadness online as he narrated his daughter’s final moments of life.

Matilda Midorse, 24, died on November 12, 2025, at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra during a military recruitment exercise.

A Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) screening exercise for potential recruits turned deadly at the stadium when a stampede occurred.

Six people died in the ensuing chaos, while many others were left with varying degrees of injury.

Matilda Midorse’s father speaks about her death

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the grieving father spoke about the final moments of his daughter’s life.

He stated that his daughter had been very excited about her upcoming prospects and had informed her she would be leaving on November 12.

Matilda’s father said he had planned to wake her up to go early, yet when he got to the room she shared with her mother around 4 a.m., he was informed that she had already left.

The distraught father said later in the day, he received a call from a military officer who asked him if he was Matilda’s father, to which he replied in the affirmative.

He stated that the soldier informed him that his daughter had been injured and was at the 37 Military Hospital

After leaving the house for the hospital, they were informed she was in the emergency ward and spent hours waiting for information on her fate before being told she had passed away.

The video of Matilda’s father speaking about her demise has gone viral and evoked sadness online, with many Ghanaians expressing their condolences to the family over their tragic loss.

Sad scenes at Matilda Midorse’s house

Matilda Midorse’s father’s speech followed a viral video showing sad scenes at the residence of the deceased.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, many relatives of the deceased were in an inconsolable state, with some rolling around in grief, while others sat in chairs but with the weight of the tragedy etched into their faces.

Wails of anguish filled the air at the home as they grappled with the loss of such a young person.

El-Wak Stampede victim's mother weeps

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of one of the El-Wak stampede victims wept as she recounted her daughter's last day of life.

The grieving woman said her daughter promised to return home before embarking on her journey, but has now left her in pain and sorrow.

