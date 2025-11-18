A young Ghanaian woman sparked mixed reactions after stating that she disliked men who speak Pidgin English

She stated in a street interview that poor English skills were a deal-breaker and described such men “local”

Her comments, including claiming she was "too pretty" for a local guy, triggered heavy backlash on social media

A young Ghanaian lady sparked mixed reactions on social media after disclosing the kind of man she would hate to be in a relationship with.

During a street interview, the young woman stated that a major deal-breaker for her in a potential male partner was the inability to speak 'proper English.'

She explained that she would not date a man who primarily communicates in Pidgin English.

"A guy who speaks pidgin like on a regular, like it's your language. You don't know how to speak normal English, like bro," she said.

She added:

"No, but you see some guys, they are fluent in the English, you understand? But some of them, they can't speak proper English. It's only pidgin, like, you understand?"

When the interviewer asked if this meant she would not date a "local guy," she confirmed and justified her preference by stating:

"I'm too pretty to be with a local guy."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lady's choice of men

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@RichyDonPapa wrote:

"Girls like this, na musa wey dey hold buta for zongo is the one pipping her. Never believe what these girls say."

@Pro_designer_ stated:

"I blame the guy waa for allowing such a mid girl the chance. Walahi, she’s not even up to 3/10."

@stylyrr said:

"These guys for check body before allowing some girls to do the 360 ah."

@nhyira_premium commented:

"Congratulations. Don’t become a valuable woman in the society, and one day, this video will be played to you."

Japanese lady weds artificial intelligence

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old Japanese woman named Kano from Okayama Prefecture has gone viral after marrying an AI persona she created using ChatGPT.

She ended a three-year real-life relationship to be with the AI character, Lune Klaus, whom she claimed understands her deeply.

The couple held a mixed-reality wedding ceremony, where Kano wore AR glasses to exchange vows with her digital husband.

Though not legally recognised, the event highlights a growing trend in Japan, where rising isolation and declining birth rates are pushing some individuals to form emotional bonds with artificial intelligence.

Watch the video below:

Kwaku Manu addresses relationship rumours

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that rumours circulated about a romantic relationship between Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu and actress Charly D after a cosy video of the pair went viral.

The clip, shared by Charly D on July 9, 2025, showed her sitting flirtatiously on Kwaku Manu during an outdoor hangout.

In an interview published on August 27, 2025, Kwaku Manu clarified that their interactions were purely professional. He explained that although the rumours boosted their visibility, he and Charly D were not romantically involved.

