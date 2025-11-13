Japanese Woman Marries AI Character Created with ChatGPT, Ends 3-Year Human Relationship
- A Japanese woman allegedly married an AI character she created using ChatGPT, ending a real-life relationship
- The mixed-reality wedding featured AR glasses and a traditional gown, though the union was not legally recognised
- Her story sparked mixed reactions online, with many citing loneliness and Japan’s rising social isolation as factors
A 32-year-old Japanese woman has sparked reactions after officially marrying an AI persona she created using ChatGPT.
The lady, identified as Kano from Okayama Prefecture, Japan, decided to spend her life with the AI virtual character she named Lune Klaus.
According to reports, she ended a three-year relationship with a real-life partner to be with her artificial intelligence lover, Klaus.
The bride claimed that the AI had a deeper understanding of her needs.
Japanese lady weds artificial intelligence
The wedding, as seen in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh online, was a mixed-reality ceremony. The bride wore augmented reality (AR) glasses that allowed her to exchange vows with her digital husband.
The ceremony was held in a decorated venue with rows of white chairs and a polished black aisle. The bride was also dressed in a traditional white wedding gown, walking down the aisle alone, with her AR glasses.
This union, while not legally recognised in Japan, represented a growing trend of individuals seeking companionship through AI.
According to the National Institute of Health, nearly one-third of Japanese adults report feeling isolated, compounded by falling birth rates and changing social dynamics.
Watch the video of the Japanese lady's wedding with her AI lover below:
Lady's wedding with AI stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from social media users who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.
@AmritaMukh88 commented:
"I know many people are disturbed by this story, but honestly, it reflects something deeper about where we are as a society. Human relationships are becoming fragile, and many give up at the slightest difficulty. With AI companions, people may find comfort in the predictability and affirmation — a kind of confirmation bias that feels safe. Loneliness and emotional fatigue are real, and this might become a growing trend."
@ApollonVisual questioned:
"When they divorce, will she be entitled to half of his code?"
@Scratch_Point_Z wrote:
"This is just sad. Society should not be enabling this mental illness. AI doesn't 'understand her better,' it's just providing answers she wants to hear based on her communications with it. It's acting as a mirror disguised as another entity. The poor girl is obviously struggling, this isn't going to help her."
@inferno_trades said:
"Lmaooo, and we thought dudes were gonna be the ones."
