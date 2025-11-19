Ghanaian Woman Breaks Down As She Warns Against Betting After Losing Loved One to Addiction
- A Ghanaian woman has raised awareness about the dangers of betting after nearly losing a loved one to addiction
- She said that the person had gambled with money that was not his, costing him his freedom and nearly his life
- Social media users commented with mixed reactions, sharing their personal stories of overcoming addiction
A Ghanaian woman has decided to raise awareness about the dangers of betting after allegedly losing someone she loves dearly.
In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified Ghanaian woman recorded herself crying profusely close to a police station, making an emotional plea for sensitisation to the public.
Without stating why she was at the police station, she explained how she lost a loved one because he staked money that did not belong to him.
Ghanaian lady raises awareness against betting
She disclosed that due to his addiction, he had lost his freedom and his life.
She specifically named the platforms that encourage the addictive activities, which she claimed are 'killing people'.
"It kills; it can kill because out of frustration, you would not want it to happen, and at this point, I'm sure whoever has been in that position regrets their decision," she said.
She further warned that the consequences of gaming extend far beyond the individual, causing immense pain to the innocent family and loved ones who are left to deal with the fallout.
The Ghanaian lady also emphasised that while the gamer pays for his actions, it is the family who would suffer the most, as they would shed tears and try to fix the problem they did not create.
"Your actions might not hurt you, but they hurt the people who are around you more. They hurt the people who are around you more. Though you are paying for your consequence, those who have to go up and down, who are shedding tears because of what you've done, are hurt. They are hurt for no reason. You are hurting them."
She went on to urge people to think about the emotional toll their selfish actions take on others before they decide to gamble.
Watch the emotional video below:
Reactions to lady's sensitisation on betting
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the emotional video on X. Some of the comments are below.
@philipBoadi53 stated:
"I stopped betting since last year, and I'm free now."
@UTDTAKYI questioned:
"Why you go use money wey no be your own to game? Hhmm."
@ManuelBliss3 said:
"My brother-in-law's apprentice is currently on the run after he entrusted him with collecting an amount of GH¢95,000 from a client they were working with. Instead of delivering the money, the apprentice decided to place a bet with the entire amount last Friday."
@Bawonex24 commented:
"Some people are saying 'why would you use someone’s money to gamble?' You clearly don’t understand addiction - addiction will even push you to steal just to gamble."
