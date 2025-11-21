A young Ghanaian man from the Volta Region built a mini truck with biometric security features

He demonstrated how the truck only started when a valid Ghana Card was inserted for verification

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, praising his effort while questioning its practicality

A creative young Ghanaian man has sparked reactions after building a mini truck with a unique, high-tech security feature.

A young Ghanaian man builds a mini truck that starts when a Ghana Card is inserted. Photo credit: @sikaoffical1. Image source: X

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified man, who is reported to be from the Volta Region, demonstrated how the mini truck works.

According to him, his goal in creating this tech machine was to enhance vehicle security and prevent access by thieves and street snatchers.

In the demonstration, he showed that the prototype truck could not be started with the key alone but required a valid Ghana Card.

To enhance security and prevent theft, the truck was designed to start only after a valid Ghana Card is inserted into a slot, which authenticates the user and enables the ignition.

“This key is not the usual type of key. It’s not a common key you find everywhere,” he said during the demonstration.

The young innovator also showcased how inserting the key alone does nothing, but once the Ghana Card is in place, the truck starts immediately. He also displayed other functional features such as working brake lights.

He added:

“If you call someone to come and use the car, they will try to start it, but it will be a problem. So look here — with the key, even when it is inserted, you can’t start it. I have blocked the key’s function. You see? With this key, you have to insert it, and then… you insert the Ghana Card.”

He reiterated that his goal is to enhance security in accessing the vehicle and in transportation in general.

Watch the video of him demonstrating his invention below:

Reactions to Ghana Card-powered mini truck video

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Samdork91 stated:

"For inventions like this, the nation will never invest in nurturing them. But Ghc 9.5million was invested in the NSMQ this year; a program that offer no tangible results other than unwanted competition. I know Koo Daki is waiting for another tragedy to happen before he learn, Kantanka's wasn't enough for him."

@KboatTv wrote:

"So this one paa, how can someone sit in it? Chale we’ve grown past these things o. Build something that can be useful, not these toys Not to disregard your work tho."

@nhyira_premium commented:

"Great job. This technology has been deployed by some countries already, while there are others in advanced phases of research and development. Some companies in Germany, Japan, and South Korea have either deployed this technology or are in advanced phases. He needs to take it seriously."

