A Ghanaian woman tearfully shared how friends she helped refused to support her during financial hardship

She needed GH₵200 and contacted many people she'd once helped, but none offered her any support

Her mother came through immediately, teaching her a vital lesson about unexpected sources of true help

A young Ghanaian woman broke down in tears as she narrated how her kind gestures towards her colleagues were not reciprocated when she needed their help.

In an emotional video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified Ghanaian woman was seen crying profusely after claiming to need GH₵200.

According to her, she had called almost everyone she had shown kindness to to ask for the money she needed, but her efforts were futile.

Teary Ghanaian lady finally receives help

She stated that every one of them turned her away with a deaf ear. However, she saw a light at the end of the tunnel with her family.

Still emotional, she narrated that when she finally reached out to her mother, the help came instantly, with no questions asked.

Her mother's support was an eye-opener, teaching her that help often comes from unexpected sources, not necessarily from those you've helped before.

The young lady, after receiving the money she wanted, reflected on how she had always tried to be good to people, especially those she had contacted for assistance.

She also explained that her mother's support was the only comfort she had during her period of need.

Watch the emotional video below:

Ghanaians react to the kindness-turned-sour story

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@kofi423 stated:

"I always say to myself that the fact that I am kind and give out to people doesn't mean they owe me something, or they necessarily have to give back to me when I ask, I give out willingly, and not bcos I expect the same, just be yourself, and the universe will reward you by itself."

@Miss_Chest wrote:

"Do people ever think that the same way? I don’t have GH₵200 resting with me with no budget, it can be the same story with others, or they just assume that others are deliberately being wicked towards them because they didn’t get them something they asked for?"

@carlaemef commented:

"You don't know what other people are struggling with. If you know what people are dealing with on a daily basis, people who could handle so much money suddenly don't even have GH₵5 to feed. Things happen. If people don't help, you don't have to be sad. Pray that you get better."

Man allegedly scammed after offering lady lift

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man recounted an unfortunate incident in which he offered a woman a lift from Amasaman to Pokuase, only for the trip to turn out to be an extortion scheme.

Upon reaching her destination, the ungrateful woman refused to leave the car and falsely accused him of hiring her for the night.

Several men who saw the commotion eventually pressured the man to settle the payment, leading him to transfer GH₵700 out of fear.

