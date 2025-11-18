A businesswoman in Ghana has urged fellow entrepreneurs to be more assertive in their dealings.

Kennedy Agyapong's social media influencer daughter added that appearing overly nice makes men, especially, joke more and not take your business seriously.

She advised women to be bold, even if people call you the wicked witch of the East

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Amanda Oforiwaa shared her challenging experience doing business in Ghana.

Kennedy Agyapong's Daughter have called out men who do not take businesswomen in Ghana. Image credit: Amanda Oforiwaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video, the Former Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, echoed what it is like doing business in Ghana and how best to cope, especially for women.

The lifestyle and finance influencer explained that it is mostly men you will be working with.

She indicated that men in Ghana often do not take women seriously in business, and women must be tough to succeed.

She urged women not to bring a soft or overly cool attitude into their business, as men will otherwise take advantage.

“If you are going to do business in Ghana as a woman, there is no playing nice. No matter how kind you are as a person, your customers, especially men, must respect and fear you,” she said.

“To succeed in business, I’m sorry, you have to turn into the wicked witch of the East.”

Ken's daughter mystified by men chasing businesswomen

Oforiwaa narrated her experience where, instead of transferring funds after doing business, some men flirted with her.

“Otherwise, you are dealing with men who don’t take you seriously, men who would rather flirt than pay. It’s just audacity sometimes.”

Disgusted by how men often act when dealing with women in business, she hilariously said she would like to experience that audacity herself in her next life.

“In my next life, I want to be a man. I just want to feel how audacity feels.”

According to Oforiwaa, some men see niceness as weakness, and women who wish to excel must not give them the chance to bring them down.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as Amanda Oforiwaa advises Ghanaian businesswomen

YEN.com.gh compiled several comments:

WorkWithChiefMyra wrote:

“No worries… They already fear me 😈.”

Jameela added:

“Factssss!!! They made me a monsterrrr.”

Free also wrote:

“Oh… so this isn’t just in Nigeria?!!??”

Whitney Osei wrote:

“Yup! Be fair, not nice.”

liv.marz_ added:

“Bro, this topic!! Glad you’re talking about it… hmm.”

Dr. Chlo wrote:

“Business in general tbh as a woman 🥺.”

pop4love wrote:

“Business, regardless, gotta be ruthless.”

A Ghanaian Lady Living Abroad is seeking business ideas. Image credit: cecibae18/TikTok, @utv/Instagram Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Ghanaian Woman Urges Ghanaians Abroad on Health Awareness

A Ghanaian woman based in the US has advised her countrymen and women abroad against overworking themselves for money.

Identified on TikTok as @ninamenz8, she explained that many Ghanaians abroad focus all their energy on multiple jobs and neglect their health.

As a result, many suffer from physical fatigue due to excessive work. She urged fellow Ghanaians to take time off to destress and enjoy life.

“When they first arrive here, they just focus on work—two or three jobs. We know you came to work, but while working, please take time to check your health because it’s equally important,” she said.

Ghanaian lady living abroad seeks business advice

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady abroad is seeking guidance to achieve her dream of becoming a billionaire.

In a TikTok video, Cecilia explained that she has been brainstorming ideas but still feels stuck.

She called on Ghanaian billionaires, especially those who claim they started small, to show her the path to success.

Source: YEN.com.gh