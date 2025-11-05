A 37-year-old taxi driver was jailed after the car he drove went missing, even though he had no hand in the theft

The car owner retrieved the stolen taxi on the day Kwadwo Owusu Appiah was sentenced

The incarcerated taxi driver's family and car owner want to get him out of jail since he is innocent

Kwadwo Owusu Appiah is a 37-year-old man who was wrongly accused of stealing the car he worked with and sentenced to four years in prison.

Juliet Ayarkwa, the wife of Kwadwo Owusu Appiah, narrated that her husband worked with a taxi and rendered sales to the car owner regularly.

However, Juliet said one day the taxi got missing. In a Facebook post, Crime Check TV indicated that the wife said Kwadwo Owusu Appiah narrated what happened to her.

According to the wife, her husband said he picked a passenger who offered him a drink. However, the drink was laced with a substance which dazed him. By the time he regained consciousness, he could not find the car.

"Kwadwo 's wife, Ayarkwa Juliet, said her husband narrated that a passenger he picked bought a malt drink for him, but it was reportedly laced with a substance that dazed him. When he reportedly regained consciousness, the car had been stolen."

"Though the car had a tracker installed in it, the owner of the car, Francis Attakora, said he couldn't trace the vehicle after several attempts because the thieves later disconnected the car battery."

When the police arrested Kwadwo, they wrote a statement which indicted him. Kwadwo Owusu Appiah pleaded guilty in court because he felt responsible for the taxi.

However, the taxi owner found the car on the day Kwadwo Owusu Appiah was sentenced.

"On the same day of Kwadwo's sentencing, the car owner discovered that the vehicle was seen around Weija, which later ended up at a drinking spot at Madina when the tracking company drew his attention. The car owner has retrieved his car and has since been apologetic as Kwadwo's family seeks help to get him out of prison."

Netizens react to taxi driver's wrongful imprisonment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Crime Check TV on Facebook. Read them below:

EmpressPapa A-Amigos said:

"Kwadwo should sue him for the trauma he caused him in jail."

Stephen Aboagye Yartey wrote:

"After retrieving the car, what’s he doing in prison? Won’t the owner bail him out? Sometimes we need to exercise patience when dealing with ourselves as humans."

Nana ShowBoi said:

"The statement that the police wrote on his behalf, indicted him”, so here the police did Kwadwo dirty in the place of which I’m fully convinced that the same police convinced him to plead guilty. Now, the car has been recovered, and the thief must be made to talk. If the thief’s statement doesn’t align with what the police wrote, then obviously there was a conspiracy between the police and the car owner, and they must be charged with false accusations."

Satchi Mo wrote:

"Was the one from whom the car was retrieved arrested for stealing the car? If that happened, then it should be easy for his conviction to be vacated!"

Kwabina Ofosu Shadee said:

"If Kwadwo served the jail terms, the car must be given to him."

Mhaame Ama Osaah wrote:

"He pleading guilty was the problem! Which I’m sure a police officer convinced him to plead guilty, cos it happens a lot!"

Evans Osei Asamoah said:

"Let him go for an appeal, or case review, and he can come out. While they are doing that, let his lawyers seek bail for him."

MaGuire Jnr wrote:

"My question now is, will he accept to work with that Car again after he's been released, or has he learn his lesson 🤔. Owner fou) as3m ba aa mu nya abotr3 kakra ahh."

Prince Prinze said:

"Why should you eat anything given to u by your passenger...people are too quick to eat anything given to them...why don't you take it home 🏡...food will take people to situations and places where they never thought of."

