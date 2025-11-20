A young man based abroad is trending after a video of his reaction to becoming a landowner in Ghana went viral

He could not contain his excitement when he was taken to the site to inspect the land he had purchased

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video congratulated the man on becoming a landowner in Ghana

A man based abroad has become an inspiration to many people following his decision to own a land.

This comes after he travelled to the country to check the land he bought.

A heartwarming video, which is making waves and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @asarci, captured the adorable moment the young man, together with some relatives, showed up at the site to inspect the piece of land he had purchased.

His first reaction upon seeing the land was to ask questions from the guide who took him to the site about the size of the land.

To clear his doubts as to who the true owner of the land was, he was then shown an erected pillar with his name on it.

His reaction suddenly moved from skepticism to delight as he and some relatives who visited the site embraced each other in a joyous mood.

The thought of being a landowner in Ghana overwhelmed him as he tried to get more answers about the size of the land he can proudly call his own.

The adorable clip, which had generated hundreds of likes and comments at the time of writing this report, was captioned:

“Seeing for the first time in Ghana after purchasing from abroad. The moment he saw his land, he couldn’t hold back the joy. It’s more than property; it’s coming home. At Asarci, we’ve walked with hundreds of people on this journey back to Ghana. They didn’t just find land; they found peace and community.”

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 1,400 likes and 20 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps react to man buying land in Ghana

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video congratulated the young man on becoming a landowner. Others also expressed their desire to become landowners in the country.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Congratulations are in order, but make sure everything is done right. Please reach out to the appropriate authorities.”

Xccella wrote:

“Get proof in papers, confirm at the Lands Commission.”

Scurry44 commented:

“Get a proper document and go to the Lands Commission to check well.”

Kushika1 added:

“See papers and documents ooo!”

