2026 World Cup: Ghanaian Man Advises Compatriots Following Trump’s New Visa Initiative, Video Trends
- A video of a Ghanaian man reacting to the announcement by the US concerning the FIFA PASS has gone viral
- He admonished Ghanaians eager to relocate abroad to ensure that they obtain the right documents
- Social media users who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the FIFA PASS
A Ghanaian man based in the US has expressed joy following the announcement of a new initiative called the “FIFA Pass” (FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System).
The initiative, which was announced by President Donald Trump at the White House, is aimed at ensuring that people from all over the world who have bought tickets for the World Cup receive expedited visa processing service.
Reacting to the new development, a Ghanaian man known on TikTok as @phila_gh_tv expressed happiness at the steps taken by the US administration to ensure that persons desirous of travelling to the US can do so seamlessly.
He urged Ghanaians eager to travel to the US to watch the games to secure their match tickets for the World Cup.
He added that individuals with match tickets would receive priority for travel to the US, allowing them to take advantage of the new initiative announced by the President
The young man also admonished potential travellers to ensure that they prepare adequately to avoid any visa refusal.
“Ensure you book your hotel, make reservations and have your bank statement. Don't rely on an uncle thinking he would host you when you come here. Be adequately prepared so you can go through the process easily.”
US advises prospective travellers
The United States earlier issued a statement to foreign travellers planning to visit the country ahead of the 2026 World Cup tournament.
The US Department of State, in a Facebook post, informed prospective travellers that tickets to attend games in the country are now on sale.
It then advised foreign travellers planning to visit the US to begin their visa applications early.
Ghana will participate in the tournament after securing qualification. The United States is one of three countries hosting the 2026 World Cup.
At the time of writing this report, the post had generated over 2,000 likes and 90 comments.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to advice on visas for World Cup
Netizens who took to the comments section of the post shared their views on the message from the US Department of State:
Robert Osei-Sarfo stated:
“If you are using a tourist or visit visa for the tournament, it will be possible.”
Peter Walker Burgapee opined:
“From his speech nothing makes it good news. You can buy match tickets, but without proper documentation you can still be refused a visa.”
ansusam1 indicated:
“If you’re not a soccer fan and you don’t have strong home ties, please save your money.”
PLEASE OVERVIEW BIBLE added:
“Please brother, I’m sorry. Someone told me that if you haven’t finished school, Americans will never take you. Is that true?”
John Larbi opined:
“I’m a truck driver and I have license ‘F’. Please help me, how can I get it?”
US reverses visa restrictions on Ghana
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs officially announced that the US visa restrictions imposed on Ghana had been reversed.
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a post, stated that Ghanaian nationals could now apply for five-year multiple-entry visas after limitations on some countries were eased.
Source: YEN.com.gh
