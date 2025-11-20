A young Ghanaian man shared how his sister almost ended up behind bars over a car sale scam she knew nothing about

A young Ghanaian man narrated how his sister was almost put behind bars over a bus sale.

According to him, his sister bought a bus to resell and parked it in front of her house with a “for sale” sign.

He explained that one day, a young man came by and showed interest in purchasing the bus.

“My sister bought a Sprinter bus from Germany. She said she was going to sell it, so she put it in front of her house. A young man came by and said his uncle wanted to buy the bus for him. He took pictures and videos, saying he was going to show them to his uncle.”

The young man later came with an elderly man, whom the bus seller believed was his uncle from previous conversations.

“The next morning, the young man came to my sister's house to wait for his purported uncle, who was to buy the bus. The man came, and they inspected the car. They even asked my sister to start it so they could assess the engine. The young man told my sister they were going to the bank.”

After a few hours, the elderly man returned and began removing the “for sale” signs from the bus. When questioned, he said he had paid the young man.

“Apparently, after taking pictures of the car, the young man listed it on Tonaton and priced it at GHC 80,000.”

Unhappy with the situation, the elderly man went to the police station and accused the narrator's sister of conniving to scam him.

According to the narrator, the matter has now ended up in court. He added that he is sharing his sister's story so others can learn from it and be vigilant in their businesses.

Reactions to lady's near-arrest over bus sale scam

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@IshmaelSaah said:

"Why is car buying like popcorn? Won't you inspect papers/documents before paying, proof of ownership? The buyer is a thief, rather."

@appiaheo wrote:

"You buy a Sprinter 80k so your body dey pri you. you no even ask for papers, you dey carry the car go 😂😂."

@danzy_fr said:

"You no see the car physically with the keys, then you do the payment. Why some Ghanaians dey so?"

@asomdwoe_ba wrote:

"Ghana scammers no dey rest. Imagine selling your own bus and still ending up at the police station."

@ShwanzyD said:

"Ghana kwan na basaa saa no."

Man scammed after offering lady lift

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man recounted an unfortunate incident in which he offered a woman a lift from Amasaman to Pokuase, only for the trip to turn out to be an extortion scheme.

Upon reaching her destination, the ungrateful woman refused to leave the car and falsely accused him of hiring her for the night.

Several men who saw the commotion eventually pressured the man to settle the payment, leading him to transfer GH₵700 out of fear.

