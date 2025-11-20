A young Ghanaian man shared a financial lesson, urging others to see car ownership as a liability rather than an asset

He advised that without a stable income or cash flow, maintaining a vehicle can become a significant financial burden

Many Ghanaians commented, with some in agreement, while others shared how they use their vehicle to earn money

A young Ghanaian man has shared a practical financial lesson with his countrymen who own a car or have long desired to own one.

A Ghanaian man shares a lesson about owning a car in the country while calling it a liability. Photo credit: Freepix

Source: UGC

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified man argued that owning a vehicle should be seen as a liability rather than an asset, contrary to what many people believe.

To prove his point, he showed himself at a mechanic’s shop fixing his car tyre, which had been punctured. He explained that the unexpected replacement had cost him GH₵300.

He said:

“You think owning a car is an asset? Owning a car is not an asset o. Owning a car is a liability. My tyre got a puncture, so I have to pay GH₵300 for a new one.”

He also cautioned that without a steady income or reliable cash flow, unforeseen maintenance expenses can become a significant financial burden. He further advised people to be financially prepared before purchasing a vehicle.

In his words:

“Imagine you don’t have an income and you have a car. How are you going to…? If you don’t have a cash flow, don’t own a car. A car is not an asset. A car is a liability. He (the mechanic) said the exact price is GH₵300. For this alone, you’ve spent GH₵300. I hope this advice helps some of you.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian man calling cars liabilities

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@favUberDriver said:

"Mine is a cash-generating asset."

@_mrgyamfi stated:

"Owning an *elantra or a range is a liability. Make he talk well."

@KSnetne wrote:

"Solid reminder. A car often looks like a status symbol, but in reality, it’s a recurring expense: fuel, insurance, maintenance, and depreciation all add up. True assets are things that generate income or appreciate in value, so think carefully before buying beyond your means."

@Emmanue69922657 commented:

"A car can be an asset if you use it to work like Bolt and Uber dems."

@standlee_ wrote:

"Buy a brand new car and go for regular maintenance. Personally, that asset and liability conversation is nonsense."

@ChrisBreezy7778 said:

"Exactly. So let the car work whilst it can. There’s a lot of work it can do to earn something to maintain itself."

Ghanaians react to a video of an Uber driver refusing card payments, with many sharing concerns over cashless transactions. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ghanaian questions why Uber refuses cashless policy

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a video of an Uber driver refusing to pick up a passenger over a payment disagreement had sparked mixed reactions online.

The unnamed man, who ordered the ride in Accra, was denied service after an argument with the driver because he planned to pay by card rather than cash.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh