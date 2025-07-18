Daughter of Agradaa's mechanic has flaunted her beautiful bond with her father, who was recently released from jail

In the video, the young lady could not conceal her joy as she spent some time with her father, who had recently been released from jail

Netizens who saw the video of the lady expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many hailing the young woman for being proud of her father

The daughter of Ataa Ayi's mechanic, who promised to pound fufu for him after he was released, has shared a beautiful video of herself and her father.

The young woman identified as Abena Magirl in the TikTok video could not conceal her joy as she proudly flaunted her father, Yaw Asante Agyekum. She continued to celebrate his release from prison with visible excitement.

Daughter of Ataa Ayi's mechanic flaunts her father in video. Image source: Abena Magirl

Source: TikTok

Abena Magirl wrote a heartwarming message thanking God, under the post shared on July 17, 2025.

"We thank you, Lord, for what you have done for us," she said in the now-viral post.

Abena had spent almost her entire life without her father. She was just one month old when he was imprisoned. The only times she ever spent with him were during visits to the prison.

Ataa Ayi's mechanic released from prison custody

Yaw Asante Agyekum, Ataa's Ayi's mechanic, spent more than twenty years in prison for a crime he claims he did not commit.

According to him, he was wrongly accused and jailed alongside Ataa Ayi, who is known in Ghana's history as a notorious armed robber. Fast forward—after years of pursuing an appeal, he was finally released.

Agyekum had served 23 years of a 35-year sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery before the court ruled that he had been wrongfully convicted. His family was overjoyed to see him out of prison.

Yaw Asante Agyekum's daughter promises to pound fufu for her father after his release from jail. Image source: Ataa Ayi's mechanic

Source: Twitter

Abena promises to pound fufu for dad

Abena promised to pound fufu for him when fufu, a Ghanaian delicacy, for her father, to celebrate his glorious release.

"I'll cook fufu and light soup for him because I'm very happy. Anytime I go there and visit him, I feel very sad. I can't even eat. Today, it's tears of joy, and I feel very happy," she said in a video.

It is unclear whether she fulfilled her promise or not; however, the young lady seems very proud of her father.

Abena was captured sitting closely and affectionately next to her father in the video, warmly sitting beside her father and posing with him in other shots.

Watch the video of Abena flaunting her dad below:

Netizens commend Abena for flaunting father

Netizens who saw the video of the young woman flaunting her beautiful bond with her father were impressed. Many in the comments section hailed her.

@Lycia_goodies_0591734283 wrote:

"This God❤️🙏"

@Osikani Nana Wiafe wrote:

"We have a question to ask your father about Davido🤣🤣🤣"

@Otis wrote:

"Groly be to the Most High God."

@Yayra wrote:

"It's good he had a child. This will be his greatest consolation in life."

@Asiedua❤️🎉 wrote:

"Everything happens for a reason. We thank God for what he has done 🙏❤️"

Yaw Asante eats steak after his release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that infamous Ghanaian armed robber Ataa Ayi's former mechanic, Yaw Asante Agyekum, has whetted the appetite of many after a video of him surfaced online.

Agyekum was seen in the video with Nana Aba Anamoah at the El Padrino restaurant in Accra.

Some social media users have commented on the viral video while praising Nana Aba Anamoah for supporting the ex-convict.

