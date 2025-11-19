Fast-rising rapper Uncle Rich was involved in a severe car accident on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Footage from the accident scene, showing the musician's Range Rover with damages surfaced on social media

Reports indicated that Uncle Rich survived the severe car accident without sustaining any significant injuries

Budding Ghanaian rapper Richmond Boamah, popularly known as Uncle Rich, was involved in a severe car accident in Accra on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Ghanaian rapper Uncle Rich is involved in a severe car accident in Accra. Photo source: @unclerichmusic

Source: Instagram

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Oh Yeah hitmaker's luxurious silver-coloured Range Rover suffered significant damage after a truck carrying bags of pure water for distribution crashed into it on the streets.

The exact circumstances leading to Uncle Rich' accident are still unknown. The incident caught the attention of many people in the area, who rushed to the scene and confronted the truck driver for causing the accident.

It appeared that the rapper, who has collaborated with top musical artistes like Medikal, Tulenkey, Mr Drew, and Oseikrom Sikanii in recent years, escaped from the accident without sustaining any injuries as he filmed the scene of the incident.

An eyewitness present at the accident scene was heard claiming that the truck driver was driving a vehicle that belonged to another person.

The TikTok video from Uncle Rich's accident scene is below:

Bisa Kdei survives ghastly car accident

Uncle Rich's incident comes months after his colleague Bisa Kdei survived a ghastly car accident while travelling.

The Mansa hitmaker took to his Snapchat page to share a video of his black SUV severely mangled after the unfortunate incident.

In the caption of his post, Bisa Kdei called for thanksgiving after reportedly escaping the unfortunate incident. The exact location and circumstances leading to the Ghanaian singer' accident are still unknown.

Bisa Kdei escapes unhurt after reportedly being involved in a near-fatal accident. Photo source: @bisakdei

Source: Instagram

The musician also failed to share any further information relating to the near-fatal crash. However, the footage of the scene emerged on September 3, 2025.

Sources close to Bisa Kdei confirmed that he was safe and had escaped the crash without suffering any significant injuries.

The accident happened ten years after he crashed his two vehicles while returning to Accra from Akuapem Mampong in 2015.

He was with his crew, including his personal assistant, DJ, security, publicist, and colleague, Sista Afia, at the time of the accident.

According to reports, the accident happened when the Toyota Corolla crashed into the Jaguar as the musician stopped for cattle to cross the highway.

The Brother Brother hitmaker was driving his bodyguard, Sister Afia, and her cousin in the Jaguar to Accra when the unfortunate happened.

The Instagram video of Bisa Kdei's car accident scene is below:

Darkovibes involved in car crash

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Darkovibes was involved in a car crash on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Reports indicated that the La Meme Gang member was travelling in the car with content creator MadeinGhana when the incident occurred.

Videos showing the wreckage from the accident scene surfaced on social media, stirring mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh