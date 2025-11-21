An old photo of the victim of domestic violence at Ofankor, who went viral, Harriet Amuzu, has surfaced online

The photo showed a cheerful and good-looking Harriet Amuzu, who had dressed up possibly for an occasion

Social media users who saw the photo wondered how marriage transformed her from a pretty young lady to a battered woman

A throwback photo of Harriet Amuzu, the domestic-violence victim from Ofankor who went viral, has surfaced online, showing how beautiful she looked.

The 32-year-old lady, who many thought was older due to the domestic violence meted out by her abusive husband, looked happier and well-kept in the throwback photo.

In the photo, which is trending on social media, Harriet was wearing a black top and black trousers. She held a cute black purse to complement her attire.

The pretty and youthful-looking Harriet had soft makeup on and wore a smile to complete her look.

Ofankor victim shares her abuse story

Harriet Amuzu said her life was under threat from the abusive man after a video went viral showing him physically assaulting her. The police arrested her husband, John Odartey Lamptey, on November 17, 2025.

Before the incident that went viral, Harriet said she had already separated from her husband. She had left for her hometown, leaving their children in Lamptey’s care because he refused to allow her to take them along.

However, her abusive husband later contacted her with an urgent claim that one of their children was seriously ill.

She rushed back to the house to check on the child, only to discover that the child was fine and that she had been lured—leading to the abuse captured in the viral video.

Netizens amazed at Harriet's old photo

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions after Veronica Zormelo Attah shared Harriet Amuzu's old photo on Facebook. Read some of the comments below:

Elorm Doe said:

"Eeeii asem oo!! Yet society will not let us, the single ones breathe ooh, especially when you clock a certain age it's as if you've committed a taboo."

Celestine Dew Adu wrote:

"Wow 😯😯 May be the man do am juju, bcos Eeeeii, look at how pretty 😍😍 she was before."

Sika Mawusi Kokui said:

"Eeei, how did she add up with that monster 💩 💩 💩 or he juju her🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔."

Francisca Obeng wrote:

"I thought she was in her late 40s ooo."

Chris Ayeh said:

"Awww, if you see her, you will know she’s an obedient and calm wife paaa oo. You ruined her life, paaa. The worst part of life is when you are under a serious emotional torture and your partner has painted himself good by pretendingly to help people, so many think he’s good paaa but he’s a hawk and wolf towards his or her workers and children and wife at home. Outsiders see a different nature, and those within are also struggling with another ugly nature at home."

Amanda Delali Marlise wrote:

"She is so beautiful. What at all did she see in that monster?"

Eric Kumah said:

"Heerrrhh, Aware boni ku ahoufe. Whaat?"

Nana Adwoa Akoi wrote:

"Eeiii she's pretty ooo...What did that old man tell her koraa that she agreed to marry him....aaahhh young girl."

Victim lists Police stations that ignored her

In a related development, Harriet Amuzu and a relative listed some police stations that ostensibly offered no help when she reported her husband's abuse to them.

The victim said she had reported to the Ofankor and Tesano Police Stations several times but they ignored her call for help.

