A 54-year-old mason has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 13-year-old daughter, Celestine, in Kokrobite, Greater Accra.

The suspect, Isaac Adonteng, was accused of severely harming her, according to the Weija Divisional Police.

Police in a statement said the Adonteng assaulted her with a cane, a metal pipe and other objects.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect physically assaulted the victim with a cane, a metal pipe, and other objects after accusing her of taking food belonging to her younger sibling. Despite the victim sustaining multiple injuries, the suspect failed to seek medical care and kept her confined in a room."

"Police, acting on a complaint, proceeded to the residence where the victim was found unconscious. She was rushed to the Police Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy."

Police recovered a cutlass and a metal pipe allegedly used in the assault.

Source: YEN.com.gh