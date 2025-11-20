The 32‑year‑old domestic‑violence victim from Ofankor who went viral has come out to the public about her ordeal, saying her life was under threat from her abusive husband.

More worrying was her account about visits to police stations, which she said ignored her reports for help.

Harriet Amuzu is a victim of domestic abuse who has come public after her abuser was arrested. Credit: Portia Gabor

The victim, Harriet Amuzu, told TV3 that state agencies failed to intervene when she reported her husband, John Odartey Lamptey, to the police.

“I went to the Tesano police station so many times, they didn’t mind me. I went to the Ofankor Barrier police sation so many times. They didn’t mind me."

Atta Kwasi, her brother-in-law, also said they told the police about the abuse, but did not get any response. He also singled out the police stations at Tesan and Ofankor barrier.

TV3 reported that she decided to reveal her identity and tell her story to empower other victims to take a stand and speak out against domestic violence.

Before the incident that went viral, Amuzu said she had been separated from her husband.

She left for her hometown, leaving their children in the care of Lamptey because he refused to allow them to go with her.

The events leading to the assault began when he contacted her with an urgent claim that one of their children was seriously ill.

She rushed back to her husband’s house to check on her child, but discovered that the child was fine and she had been lured, culminating in the abuse that went viral.

How did the Gender ministry react?

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection condemned the incident in a statement after it went viral.

The ministry called the abusive husband barbaric and also said it was engaging the police on the matter.

“We reaffirm our commitment to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders in ensuring that perpetrators of domestic violence face the full rigours of the law."

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is working with the police on the case involving Harriet Amuzu

Source: YEN.com.gh